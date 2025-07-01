NHL News
Bowen Byram Trade Talk Red Hot, Offer Sheet Being Considered
Buffalo weighs trading Bowen Byram as interest builds and offer sheet threat looms, signaling a push to end their 14-year playoff drought.
As per TSN’s Darren Dreger: “Things are percolating around Sabres Dman Bowen Byram. Trade conversations are happening with Calgary, Vegas, LA, St Louis among those interested.” Dreger adds, “Also hearing an offer sheet on Byram is being contemplated.”
Byram, a talented left-shot defenseman, is stuck in a situation where he’s not one of the top guys on Buffalo’s blue line. He posted seven goals and 38 points in 82 games last season. That said, Rasmus Dhalin and Owen Power are ranked higher in their depth chart.
An offer sheet seems unlikely, given the risk involved for teams and the compensation required to go the other way in an overpayment. However, teams are thinking about more offer sheets this season, with rumors that Evan Bouchard was likely to be on the receiving end of one had the Oilers not signed him.
Sabres are Willing to Trade Byram to Highest Bidder
Buffalo’s willingness to move Byram doesn’t surprise anyone, especially given their willingness to make deals. They recently traded JJ Peterka, who was one of their top scorers. With the NHL’s longest active playoff drought at 14 years, management appears ready to make bold roster changes in hopes of ending their postseason absence.
Vegas signing Byram creates all sorts of drama because they just signed Mitch Marner, are tight to the cap, and it was reported they were in on trade discussions for Rasmus Andersson, who has apparently told Calgary he will only extend with Vegas.
Calgary makes sense, especially if they feel they are losing Andersson. Byram is younger and ready to sign a long-term contract. He could be a key piece of their blue line moving forward.
Next: Bruins Fans React to Tanner Jeannot Deal: “WOOF” and Worry Over Cap Hit
