NHL News
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Senators & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 14), Lankinen starter for Team Finland, Brady Tkachuk scores two, can William Nylander lead Sweden
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 14). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. We again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in today’s Trade Talk roundup.
Today’s news roundup again will focus on the 4 Nations Face-Off. Last night, although the game was closer than expected for two periods, eventually, Team USA pulled away to beat Team Finland by a score of 6-1. For Team USA, the rare occurrence was that Brady and Matthew Tkachuk each scored twice to lead their team to the win. The Canucks Kevin Lankinen looks to become Finland’s starter for the next game on their schedule.
Team Finland Considers Goalie Change After Saros Struggles
In Team Finland’s 6-1 loss to Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last night, Juuse Saros struggled. Now it looks as if Finland will consider a goalie change with the Vancouver Canucks Kevin Lankinen as the option. The players from Finland believe they can play much better, and Aleksander Barkov believes his team will learn and improve for Saturday’s game.
Tkachuk Brothers Shine in Historic Game for Team USA
Team USA won handily against Team Finland last night. Brady (from the Ottawa Senators) and Matthew (from the Florida Panthers) Tkachuk led the squad, scoring two goals in the victory. Matthew added an assist as his U.S. team pulled away late. The Tkachuks became the first brothers to each score multiple goals in the same NHL international tournament game.
Sweden vs. Finland Rivalry Should Intensify at the 4 Nations
In a Nordic battle, Team Sweden faces Team Finland in a historic and intense hockey rivalry. Filip Forsberg believes that a deep historical passion fuels the rivalry between the two countries. For Maple Leafs fans, look for William Nylander to play a crucial role for Sweden against Finland.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Maple Leafs, Penguins & Oilers
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canucks, Senators & Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 14), Lankinen starter for Team Finland, Brady Tkachuk...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 hour ago
MacKinnon and Crosby Play at 4 Nations Fueling Trade Rumors
Elliotte Friedman acknowledged that the chemistry between Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon at 4...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Insider Matches Oilers to Preds 4C in Needed Trade Deadline Deal
NHL insider Frank Seravalli matched Michael McCarron of the Nashville Predators to the Edmonton...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 hours ago
Team Canada Adds Thomas Harley Following Makar Illness
Team Canada has been told they can add Thomas Harley to their roster after...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 hours ago
Could Mitch Marner Be the Missing Piece in Chicago’s Rebuild?
What if Mitch Marner moves to the Chicago Blackhawks? Explore the possibilities as trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Isles, Canucks, Maple Leafs & Jets
NHL Trade Talk Feb. 13: Islanders Dobson trade rumors, Canucks rumors, Maple Leafs Marner's...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Utah Hockey Club: Inaugural Deadline Decisions Loom
The NHL Trade Deadline approaches March 7th - should Utah sell for the rebuild,...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Jets News & Rumors: Hellebuyck, Yager & Trade Deadline
Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck starts for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Will...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Canucks News & Rumors: Lankinen, Palmieri & Allvin
Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen is playing with Team Finland in the 4 Nations...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Marner Has Maple Leafs Fans Dreaming of the Playoffs
Will last night's overtime game winner propel Mitch Marner to playoff success for the...