Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 14). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL. We again focus on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in today’s Trade Talk roundup.

Today’s news roundup again will focus on the 4 Nations Face-Off. Last night, although the game was closer than expected for two periods, eventually, Team USA pulled away to beat Team Finland by a score of 6-1. For Team USA, the rare occurrence was that Brady and Matthew Tkachuk each scored twice to lead their team to the win. The Canucks Kevin Lankinen looks to become Finland’s starter for the next game on their schedule.

Team Finland Considers Goalie Change After Saros Struggles

In Team Finland’s 6-1 loss to Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off last night, Juuse Saros struggled. Now it looks as if Finland will consider a goalie change with the Vancouver Canucks Kevin Lankinen as the option. The players from Finland believe they can play much better, and Aleksander Barkov believes his team will learn and improve for Saturday’s game.

Tkachuk Brothers Shine in Historic Game for Team USA

Team USA won handily against Team Finland last night. Brady (from the Ottawa Senators) and Matthew (from the Florida Panthers) Tkachuk led the squad, scoring two goals in the victory. Matthew added an assist as his U.S. team pulled away late. The Tkachuks became the first brothers to each score multiple goals in the same NHL international tournament game.

Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators and Team USA

Sweden vs. Finland Rivalry Should Intensify at the 4 Nations

In a Nordic battle, Team Sweden faces Team Finland in a historic and intense hockey rivalry. Filip Forsberg believes that a deep historical passion fuels the rivalry between the two countries. For Maple Leafs fans, look for William Nylander to play a crucial role for Sweden against Finland.

