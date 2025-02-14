Could Mitch Marner Be the Missing Piece in Chicago’s Rebuild?

As the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, one name that continues to stir the rumor mill is Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. The $65 million right-winger is still unsure about his future in Toronto, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. With Toronto facing salary cap struggles, a move for Marner—while unlikely—might not be out of the question. If the Leafs do decide to move on, the Chicago Blackhawks could be an ideal landing spot—one where Marner’s skill set could be maximized.

What could we expect from Marner if he hypothetically found himself in the Windy City?

Bedard Would Finally Play Alongside an Elite Playmaker

Connor Bedard is in the midst of a Blackhawks rebuild. With no real stars on the team to play alongside, Bedard is left to fend for himself and set up his own plays. The sophomore has recorded 49 points in 55 games, consisting of 16 goals and 33 assists. If the Blackhawks want to get the most out of Bedard, the least they can do is reward him with an elite playmaker.

Marner is one of the best passers in the league, capable of moving the puck in the tightest of spaces. Putting Marner on the same line as Bedard will result in one of the best one-two punches in the entire league. Marner’s speed will allow him to keep up with a speedy Bedard, something that the team struggles with currently.

Blackhawks’ Offense Will Benefit Greatly from Marner’s Arrival

Outside of Bedard, the Blackhawks have struggled to maintain offensive relevancy. Over the past few seasons, Chicago has ranked near the bottom for goals scored per game, lacking both a true sniper and a playmaker. With the sniper taken care of with Bedard, all that is left is a playmaker. Marner’s arrival in Chicago will quickly take care of the desert, which is the Blackhawks’ offense.

Mitch Marner interview Maple Leafs

The team’s powerplay isn’t any better as their best player is Teuvo Teräväinen. While he is a good player, he isn’t a superstar by any means. If Marner were to replace Teräväinen on the right side, the Blackhawks’ power play wouldn’t always rely on Bedard to feed himself the puck. Marner’s puck skills allow him to pass the puck in a congested offensive zone without issue.

Marner Will Provide Leadership to the Young Core

Another key asset that Marner would bring to the Blackhawks is leadership. Even though he is still young, he has already become a core part of the Maple Leafs leadership core, being named a team alternate captain. Marner’s commitment to winning and experience in high-pressure situations would be valuable to the Blackhawks organization.

Given that he would have some of the most ice time in Chicago, his leadership would always be present. The Blackhawks’ squad could relate to his young and energetic personality. His ability to keep emotions tight while also demanding excellence is something good leaders possess. Marner’s upbeat personality and competitiveness would help keep the team focused and motivated to play to their best. With all of these in mind, should the Blackhawks make a push for Marner this deadline?

