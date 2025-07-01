Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable

Thatcher Demko‘s new deal with the Vancouver Canucks is a big one and it has to mean a trade is coming for the organization. Now with three goalies, the fact the Canucks gave Demko a three-year extension at $8.5 million per season means they’ll have far too much money tied up in their goaltending to keep the trio as is.

Making things even more intriguing, Demko has a no-move clause in all three years of his deal.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Thatcher Demko on a three-year contract with a $8.5 million AAV.



DETAILS | https://t.co/Oegg8rYBkb pic.twitter.com/vsAoDhBrLI — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 1, 2025

“Thatcher is one of the top goalies in the National Hockey League and a key leader in our locker room,” said GM Patrik Allvin on Tuesday. “His desire to continue his career in Vancouver says a lot about what we are trying to accomplish and where this organization is headed.”

In other words, the Canucks believe Demko will be healthy and they’re banking on it. With Kevin Lankinen signed to a new deal worth $4.5 million per season, that means $13 million is tied up in two netminders starting in the 2026-27 season. Add in Arturs Silovs at $850K for one more season, and the crease is looking both crowded and expensive.

The organization added when talking about Demko: “A complete package of size, strength, rebound control, and athletic ability, our players know that they have an opportunity to win each and every game he plays.” These comments suggest he’ll be the starter.

Thatcher Demko Canucks injury

Where Does This Leave Lankinen?

Word is that the Canucks are trying to trade Silovs. And that makes sense given Demko’s injury history. Should something happen, having Lankinen ready to go is smart asset management. However, it’s an expensive Plan B, and one has to wonder how long Lankinen will be happy about sitting on the sidelines.

If Demko stays healthy, Lankinen will be left spinning his wheels. This is a goaltender who should be a starter in the NHL. And, there will be teams interested in his services if the Canucks make him available via trade.

Allvin also announced today that the Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Conor Garland on a six-year contract with a $6 million AAV.

Next: Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye

