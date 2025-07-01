Nate Schmidt Signs Three-Year Deal with Utah Mammoth

After having a bounce-back season with the Florida Panthers, defenseman Nate Schmidt has cashed in and signed a three-year deal with the Utah Mammoth. The deal is worth $3.5 million per season.

Schmidt to Utah!



We’ve signed Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt to a three-year contract. pic.twitter.com/lbEpLG9WfT — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) July 1, 2025

Schmidt, 33, posted 19 points in 80 regular-season games and added 12 points in 23 playoff contests, tying for the most assists among Florida defensemen during the postseason. “Nate’s depth of playoff experience and most recent impact in helping the Florida Panthers to win the 2025 Stanley Cup complements our group of existing veterans extremely well,” the organization said. They added, “He will play a big role in helping to move our team forward this coming season.”

Utah’s president Chris Armstrong praised Schmidt’s leadership and championship pedigree, while GM Bill Armstrong called him a “warrior” and strong role model.

Schmidt has played 741 NHL games since 2013-14 with five teams, including Vegas and Washington. He’s also represented the U.S. internationally and earned collegiate honors at the University of Minnesota.

