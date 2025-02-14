MacKinnon and Crosby Play at 4 Nations Fueling Trade Rumors

It was mentioned during a recent interview when NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined the FAN Hockey Show that the friendship on full display and the chemistry between Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby are only going to fuel trade rumors moving forward.

Friedman said he wasn’t sure it would ever actually happen, but it’s clear as day that Crosby and MacKinnon are loving the experience of playing together. Mike Futa brought up the fact that it will have to be extremely hard for Sidney Crosby to return to the Penguins to play in meaningless hockey games. After watching Crobsy’s Game 1 performance in Montreal, seeing these two together in Colorado is gaining an “avalanche” of support.

Crosby and MacKinnon have been inseparable since Crosby got to Montreal for the tournament. He’s reminding people he’s the best Canadian hockey player of this generation and could go down as the best Canadian performer in history. Meanwhile, the Penguins are floundering and aren’t going to make the playoffs this season. Many have called for the organization to give Crosby another chance to win a Stanley Cup, and the natural fit has always been Colorado.

Fans Want to See Crosby and MacKinnon Together With the Avs

Friedman said, “You are right about this. This is only going to convince more and more people this should happen.” He added that he can’t blame players or fans from talking about this during the tournament and afterward.

Crosby MacKinnon 4 Nations trade talk

Futa noted that he can’t see Crosby going back to games that don’t mean anything. Friedman added that Crosby is doing all of this, and he’s not fully healthy. The idea of adding Crosby to the Avalanche lineup is tantalizing. “This is not going to go away,” said Friedman.

