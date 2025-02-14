Colorado Avalanche
Team Canada Adds Thomas Harley Following Makar Illness
Team Canada has been told they can add Thomas Harley to their roster after learning Cale Makar is potentially out with an illness.
With Alex Pietrangelo out, Shea Theodore injured, and now Cale Makar reportedly ill, Team Canada has been told they can add Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley to their roster at the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported on Friday:
“NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league and NHLPA spoke today and agreed given circumstances that Thomas Harley can come in and join Team Canada in case Cale Makar (illness) can’t play Saturday night.”
LeBrun added, “NHLPA also confirms Harley has been cleared to join Team Canada”
With Limited Options, Harley Makes Sense for Team Canada
Harley was asked to travel to where Team Canada was playing on Saturday but advised he could not practice or join the team for activities. The rules of tournament stated that any team had to be unable to ice a full 18-person roster before replacement players could be added. That was later moved to less than six defensemen. Now, it sounds like everyone is becoming a bit more flexible seeing as how quickly injuries and illnesses have taken a toll.
Essentially, Harley had travelled to Boston on standby in case of emergency for Team Canada at the 4-Nations. The Makar illness means he will now get to practice and prepare in the event he’s needed for Saturday’s game versus Team USA.
