NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Rangers Have Big Day

In another NHL Trade Talk Recap (Dec. 6), the New York Rangers made big news when they traded Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks and then signed goaltender Igor Shesterkin to a record-breaking contract. Meanwhile, advanced stats tell the story of how dominant Connor McDavid is, plus there is an injury update on Bobby McMann.

Feature NHL Trade Talk Recap Story: Rangers Trade Trouba, Sign Shesterkin

For the New York Rangers, December 6th was an eventful day. It was learned early that the team had told defenseman and captain Jacob Trouba that they were moving and that he was going to have to make a decision — either accept a trade or wind up being a scratch and then placed on waivers. Rumors leaked of a handful of teams involved in talks, and there was even a nasty rumor that Brady Tkachuk was linked in talks (which wasn’t true).

After Trouba agreed to go to Anaheim, the Rangers immediately signed goaltender Igor Shesterkin to an eight-year contract extension. The deal made him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. Is he worth it?

Oilers Make a Trade and McDavid’s Underlying Numbers

The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Jacob Perreault. Despite past AHL struggles and speculation of an ECHL reassignment, Perreault will get a fresh start with Bakersfield, aiming to solidify his game and prove his potential at the professional level.

Meanwhile, Sportlogiq’s Mike Kelly joined the Hockey Central panel to discuss why the Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid is considered the best hockey player in the world and why advanced analytics confirm it.

Bobby McMann’s Injury Adds to Maple Leafs’ Growing List of Setbacks

Bobby McMann suffered a lower-body injury during the Maple Leafs’ November 27 game against the Panthers, leaving midway through the contest. Initially listed as day-to-day, hopes for a quick return faded as his condition worsened, adding to Toronto’s mounting injury woes. Coach Craig Berube expressed uncertainty about the timeline.

Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Dec. 6 Stories

Next: Senators Frustrated Over False Trade Rumor Leak with Rangers

