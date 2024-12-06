The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Thursday night, with Sam Montembeault and Patrik Laine shining in the shutout win. Montembeault made 29 saves, and Patrik Laine extended his scoring streak to two games, netting a goal in the third period on a 5-on-3 power play.

Jake Evans scored in the first period with a short-handed goal, and Joel Armia sealed the win with an empty-netter. The Predators, who struggled offensively, went 0-for-5 on the power play and couldn’t break Montembeault’s dominance in the net. What are the three key takeaways of the Canadiens win?

Sam Montembeault Shines with a Shutout

Sam Montembeault was stellar in net, stopping all 29 shots he faced to secure his third shutout of the season. The performance came one day after being named to Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster, showing his excellent form. Montembeault’s timely saves helped Montreal maintain control of the game, and he remained unflappable despite some late pressure from the Predators.

It was a good day all around for Montembeault who told media he, “couldn’t be better” when asked how he was feeling.

Canadiens’ Patrik Laine Continues to Score

Patrik Laine scored his second goal in as many games, extending his strong start since returning from a long absence. Laine’s goal came 1:14 into the third period on a 5-on-3 power play, showcasing his trademark shot as he beat Nashville goalie Justus Annunen over the shoulder. The Finnish forward has found his rhythm, and his offensive contribution was crucial to Montreal’s victory.

The Predators’ Power Play Struggles Continue

Nashville’s power play woes continued as they went zero for five on the night, including a failed 5-on-3 advantage in the third period. The Predators have struggled all season with the man advantage, and their inability to capitalize on key opportunities once again hindered their chances in this game. Despite signing high-profile players like Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in the offseason, Nashville’s offensive struggles persist.

Key Play of the Game for the Canadiens

Laine scored a power-play goal early in the third period. He ripped a shot over the shoulder of Justus Annunen that doubled Montreal’s lead and effectively sealed the victory. This goal came after Nashville failed to capitalize on two late penalties in the second, setting up a critical moment for the Canadiens.

What’s Next for Laine, Montembeault, and the Canadiens?

The Canadiens will look to continue their momentum as they host the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Nashville will wrap up its four-game road trip with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on the same day. Both teams will be hoping for a strong rebound, with the Predators looking to address their ongoing offensive struggles.

