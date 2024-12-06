David Perron’s arrival in Ottawa was met with optimism. The 36-year-old veteran signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Senators in July. He was expected to bring his scoring touch and leadership to a team looking to take the next step. After a solid 2023-24 season with Detroit, where he scored 17 goals and totaled 47 points, the Senators expected that Perron could add secondary scoring and depth to their forward unit.

Ottawa is a young and inexperienced team. It needed veteran presence and consistency, particularly in its middle six. Without a strong middle-six unit, the team feared it would be unable to mount a balanced attack. Because the team’s younger core is solid and growing into their roles, adding someone like Perron was seen as a way to bolster the offense and provide mentorship to the younger players. His experience and physical play were key elements supporting the Senators’ growth. With his established scoring ability, Perron would be a reliable contributor to a team that has struggled to find consistency.

Perron Was Struggling to Make an Impact

Unfortunately, Perron’s season has not gone according to plan. Despite high hopes, he’s been sidelined for an extended period due to an upper-body injury. As of early December, there’s no definitive timeline for his return. He hasn’t played since November 26, and his most recent absence has stretched into four consecutive games. The Senators continue to feel his absence as he remains out of action. They miss his depth scoring and veteran presence.

Perron struggled to make an impact when he was healthy enough to play earlier in the season. He registered zero points in nine games despite firing 25 shots on goal. With a minus-one rating and minimal contributions in key areas, Perron’s role in Ottawa has yet to materialize as expected. Even when healthy, his play lacked the spark many had hoped for in his middle-six role. The veteran’s struggles to produce have made it difficult for the Senators to benefit from his signing. As a result, his absence only magnifies the issues surrounding the team’s depth scoring.

The Mystery of Perron’s Absence

What complicates matters further is the mystery surrounding his absence. While the Senators initially downplayed concerns, it’s clear that Perron’s situation is more complicated than just a minor injury. The lack of transparency about his recovery has left fans and analysts guessing about his availability. Even when Perron skated with the team in early November, his participation seemed limited. No clear indication was given as to when he would return to full health. His prolonged absence has raised doubts about his ability to contribute this season. With each missed game, Ottawa’s need for secondary scoring grows.

What’s Next for Perron and the Senators?

With Perron on the shelf, Ottawa has struggled to generate consistent secondary scoring. Younger players have stepped up, but the absence of a reliable veteran presence in the lineup has left a hole. His prolonged absence is an unanticipated setback for a club looking for Perron to provide leadership and scoring depth.

Looking ahead, the Senators face a tough decision. Perron’s future with the team this season depends on his ability to get healthy and contribute at the expected level. The team needs reinforcements in terms of offensive depth. However, it remains to be seen if Perron can claim that role. Or will the Senators have to look elsewhere to fill the need?

For now, the mystery of David Perron’s absence continues. There is uncertainty about what this season holds for the veteran winger and the Ottawa Senators.

