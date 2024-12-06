Ducks Trade For Jacob Trouba, Dramatic Deal with Rangers Done

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, “Hearing that the Ducks have emerged as front-runners in a Trouba trade.” He adds, “Trade isn’t finalized but told that both teams are working on it trying to get it done.”

LeBrun reported just minutes before that tweet that the Rangers were still trying to get a Trouba trade done. he said he was hearing the Anaheim Ducks were still among the teams in trade conversations with NYR. He reported that he was also hearing the Columbus Blue Jackets are out.

** Update: Arthur Staple reports that the Rangers are sending Jacob Trouba to the Ducks, league source says. Waiting on return.

Elliotte Friedman reports that it is Trouba to Anaheim, for Urho Vaakanainen and a draft pick.

“Offical trade call with the league hasn’t happened yet, so still pending that approval, but it will be defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick to the Rangers for Trouba. Ducks take on full Trouba contract. No salary retained by Rangers.”

Reports confirmed that the Rangers did not place Trouba on waivers by the 2 PM deadline on Friday afternoon. That either hinted that a trade was close and Trouba had agreed to play ball or that Trouba had called the organization’s bluff and was going to force the team into a decision. It turns out that the Rangers knew they were close and because a player cannot be traded while in the waiver window, New York chose to hold off and remain confident the deal would get done.

It seems to be that a trade is the more likely outcome here and with the Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets now out, the Ducks and Detroit Red Wings were the likeliest options. That said, speculation this past offseason was that Trouba had already squashed a trade to the Red Wings, hinting that he likely hasn’t changed his mind on going there.

In Anaheim, they have a team with young talent that could be improving while also offering a nicer place to play in terms of living conditions and weather.

