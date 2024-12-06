Oilers Land Perreault in Trade with the Montreal Canadiens

As per an official statement by the team, the Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade for defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer.

Perreault has struggled to adapt his game to the professional level. While he had one solid season in the AHL, he has faced challenges in establishing himself as a consistent AHL player. Speculation was that he was about to be reassigned back to the ECHL. He’ll get the chance to stay in the AHL and change things in Bakersfield.

The #Oilers have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer. https://t.co/wDQumFoVjG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 6, 2024

Selected 27th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Perreault spent two seasons with the OHL’s Sarnia Sting before debuting in the NHL on Jan. 8, 2022. He played one game and had no points.

He played 161 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls before being traded to the Canadiens in March 2024. Splitting time between Laval and Trois-Rivières, he logged 180 total AHL games, tallying 33 goals and 60 assists, and added five points in five ECHL games.

Jacob Perreault Oilers trade

Perreault, the son of 14-season NHL veteran Yanic Perreault, now joins Edmonton’s AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He has five points in six games in the ECHL this season. Had 37 points in 55 AHL games in 2021-22.

The Oilers signed defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer in 2023; he has since posted eight goals and 17 assists in 58 games with Bakersfield. Hoefenmayer has posted a goal and six assists in 11 games this season. Now in his fifth AHL campaign, he has yet to make his NHL debut despite stints with the Leafs and Oilers organizations.

Next: Ducks Trade For Jacob Trouba, Dramatic Deal Done