Bobby McMann’s Injury Drags On: What’s His Progress Report

Bobby McMann sustained a lower-body injury during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ November 27 game against the Florida Panthers. The injury occurred midway through the game, forcing McMann to leave early. His absence added to a growing list of sidelined Leafs forwards, intensifying the team’s injury woes.

Following the game, the Maple Leafs announced McMann as day-to-day, with head coach Craig Berube acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the severity of the injury. At the time, hopes were that McMann’s absence would be short-lived. They proved wrong.

McMann Was Placed on Injured Reserve

On November 30, the Maple Leafs moved McMann to injured reserve, retroactive to the date of his injury. This decision ensured he would miss at least a week of action, making him ineligible to return until December 6 against the Washington Capitals at the earliest. In a corresponding roster move, the team activated Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, whose return helped offset McMann’s absence.

Until this point in the season, McMann had six goals and one assist in 21 games. He contributes depth, scoring, and physicality with 52 shots and 34 hits. By December 5, McMann had missed three games. During a media update, Coach Berube expressed cautious optimism: “Hopefully, if he gets skating here and feels good, he could be an option for next week, but we’ll see.”

McMann is progressing in his recovery but remains sidelined for Toronto’s next two games. His participation in practices later in the week will determine whether he’s ready to return to the lineup.

When McMann Returns, What Challenges Await?

Once McMann is cleared to play, the Maple Leafs will decide where to slot him in the lineup. His absence coincided with the emergence of rookie Fraser Minten, who has recorded four points in six games since his call-up. McMann’s role as a natural center might need adjustment depending on Minten’s continued performance.

McMann’s earliest potential return is December 9 against the Nashville Predators. While his recovery timeline remains fluid, he will likely rejoin the team within the next week if his condition improves. As the Maple Leafs push forward in a competitive Atlantic Division, McMann’s reintegration into the lineup will provide valuable depth and versatility.

Maple Leafs fans can only hope McMann’s return further bolsters a team steadily regaining its health.

