Evander Kane’s Ex-Wife Among Diddy’s Accusers [Report]

Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane, has been identified as one of the accusers in a lawsuit against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Anna, who was married to Evander from 2018 to 2021, was required by a judge to reveal her identity if she wished to proceed with her case. She said that she wasn’t going to be scared into dropping the suit, so she complied.
Diddy Lawsuit Accuser Revealed as Anna Kane, Ex-Wife of NHL Star Evander Kane | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/r9tqTv6h5A— TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2024
In her lawsuit, Anna alleges that Diddy and others sexually assaulted her in 2003 when she was 17 years old. According to her claims, she met Diddy through Harve Pierre, president of Bad Boy Entertainment, who invited her to New York City. She states that during a studio visit, she was given drugs and alcohol before being assaulted by Diddy and others.
Anna’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, issued a statement on her behalf, emphasizing her determination to seek justice despite being forced to disclose her identity. “Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated,” Anna stated.
Diddy, currently facing multiple lawsuits involving allegations of sexual assault, denies all claims. The 55-year-old rapper is in custody in New York and is set to stand trial in May.
Evander Kane has not been implicated in any of these accusations. He has not been linked or accused of anything related to this lawsuit. Kane is still out of the Oilers’ lineup with an injury. The Oilers are hoping he’ll be back before the playoffs.
