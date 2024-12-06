Insider Denies Brady Tkachuk Rumors Connected to Trouba Trade

There will be plenty of speculation until the Jacob Trouba situation is resolved. But, one rumor that somehow started circulating has no truth to it, according to one trusted insider. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen tweeted, “Nothing to Brady Tkachuk to the Rangers or anywhere else for that matter.”
Nothing to Brady Tkachuk to the Rangers or anywhere else for that matter. #Sens— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 6, 2024
The rumors started as the New York Post wrote an article after the Trouba news dropped. In it, they wrote, “The Post’s Larry Brooks reports the Blueshirts have been in trade talks with multiple teams — with Senators forward Brady Tkachuk their primary target.” The article adds, “The 25-year-old Ottawa captain would bring a jolt to the lifeless Rangers lineup and in multiple ways.”
But, there is no truth to the rumors, according to several sources. Darren Dreger noted there is absolutely nothing cooking between the Rangers and Senators. Greg Wyshynksi of ESPN writes, “Jacob Trouba is washed and overpaid and will also be an integral part of a trade for Brady Tkachuk” could not be more Rangers coded.” When asked if he read the article, he responded, “You mean the part where they would include a point-per-game 23-year-old winger in the trade?”
The idea that the Senators would trade Tkachuk for Trouba seems far-fetched. The winger is in the midst of an eight-year contract that would carry an $8.205 million cap hit through 2027-28 and, while he’d be a huge lift for the Rangers, they have their own cap concerns that moving Trouba helps alleviate. Not to mention, Tkachuk has the ability to change a franchise and the Senators aren’t making that deal without a lot more coming back.
If the Rangers offer something off the roster — perhaps Alexis Lafreniere, then maybe the Senators might consider it. Brooks did point that out, but other insiders say there is nothing happening here.
Next: 3 Teams “Circling” Trouba Trade with Rangers, One Team Out
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 minutes ago
Oilers Land Perreault in Trade with the Montreal Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 hours ago
Insider Denies Brady Tkachuk Rumors Connected to Trouba Trade
NHL insiders are denying a report that suggests the New York Rangers and Ottawa...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 hours ago
3 Teams “Circling” Trouba Trade with Rangers, One Team Out
3 teams are apparently heavily pursuing a Jacob Trouba trade with the New York...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 hours ago
Rangers Play Hardball with Trouba: Career with Team Likely Over
It sounds like Jacob Trouba's time with the New York Rangers done as he...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 14 hours ago
Hyman Back, McDavid Shines in Oilers 6-3 Win Over Blue Jackets
Connor McDavid had four points as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 16 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Caps
NHL Trade Talk Recap Dec. 5: Miller and Ovechkin back skating, Hyman returns to...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 22 hours ago
Chicago Blackhawks Have Fired Coach Luke Richardson
The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly firing head coach Luke Richardson and Rockford IceHogs coach...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
J.T. Miller Back Skating, Canucks Say They “Have a Plan”
J.T. Miller is already back skating, as per reports and the Vancouver Canucks say...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Who Is the Favorite Heading into 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament?
Yesterday, the rosters for the Four Nations Face-Off were revealed. Who is the favourite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Arvidsson’s Injury Update Leaves Serious Questions for Oilers
Questions remain around Viktor Arvidsson's lingering injury and coach Kris Knoblauch reveals no timeline...