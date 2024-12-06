Insider Denies Brady Tkachuk Rumors Connected to Trouba Trade

There will be plenty of speculation until the Jacob Trouba situation is resolved. But, one rumor that somehow started circulating has no truth to it, according to one trusted insider. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen tweeted, “Nothing to Brady Tkachuk to the Rangers or anywhere else for that matter.”

The rumors started as the New York Post wrote an article after the Trouba news dropped. In it, they wrote, “The Post’s Larry Brooks reports the Blueshirts have been in trade talks with multiple teams — with Senators forward Brady Tkachuk their primary target.” The article adds, “The 25-year-old Ottawa captain would bring a jolt to the lifeless Rangers lineup and in multiple ways.”

But, there is no truth to the rumors, according to several sources. Darren Dreger noted there is absolutely nothing cooking between the Rangers and Senators. Greg Wyshynksi of ESPN writes, “Jacob Trouba is washed and overpaid and will also be an integral part of a trade for Brady Tkachuk” could not be more Rangers coded.” When asked if he read the article, he responded, “You mean the part where they would include a point-per-game 23-year-old winger in the trade?”

Trouba trade to the Senators for Brady Tkachuk not true

The idea that the Senators would trade Tkachuk for Trouba seems far-fetched. The winger is in the midst of an eight-year contract that would carry an $8.205 million cap hit through 2027-28 and, while he’d be a huge lift for the Rangers, they have their own cap concerns that moving Trouba helps alleviate. Not to mention, Tkachuk has the ability to change a franchise and the Senators aren’t making that deal without a lot more coming back.

If the Rangers offer something off the roster — perhaps Alexis Lafreniere, then maybe the Senators might consider it. Brooks did point that out, but other insiders say there is nothing happening here.

