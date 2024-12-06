3 Teams “Circling” Trouba Trade with Rangers, One Team Out

Following news on Friday that the New York Rangers were giving Jacob Trouba an ultimatum and forcing his willingness to accept a trade, updates are coming from trusted insiders that a few teams are circling. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger: “CBJ, Det, and Anaheim are among the crop of teams circling around Trouba and the NYR. Complicated.” He adds, “Nothing going on between the Rangers and Ottawa Senators. Zilch.”
All three of the teams believed to be in on this can afford to take Trouba’s full salary. And, if the Rangers aren’t bluffing about waivers, they are three teams that could potentially afford to claim him, pending other minor roster moves. But, it’s not clear Trouba wants to go to any of the three teams.
In fact, there was talk this past offseason that a trade with the Red Wings was being worked on and Trouba squashed the deal. In June, we wrote:
“… a report by Larry Brooks of the New York Post suggests that the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers are in discussions about a trade involving Michigan native Jacob Trouba. According to that report, Rangers GM Chris Drury is actively working on a deal to send Trouba to the Red Wings, a move that Trouba, who played his freshman year at the University of Michigan, would likely accept.”
As it turns out, he didn’t accept the deal and things started going south for Trouba as it pertained to his relationship with the team.
A trade memo to 31 teams last week from the Rangers specifically pointed out that Trouba was available and now, the Rangers are going to any means necessary to part ways with their captain.
Are More Teams In on Trouba?
Emily Kaplan of ESPN writes, “Among the teams I’ve heard have talked to the NYR about Jacob Trouba include Detroit, Ottawa, Buffalo, Columbus. We’ll see what happens today, but Trouba has known for some time this was a strong possibility. Crazy to see it go down this way.”
Trouba will reportedly not play for the Rangers tonight, and likely not until this situation is resolved. Head coach Peter Laviolette told the media on Friday, “He’s a good person, and a good player, and a good leader. But… today, when it comes to addressing this effort, taking time coming out of that game (against the Devils) and thinking about it, this is the decision that I made.”
