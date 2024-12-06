Senators Frustrated Over False Trade Rumor Leak with Rangers

The Ottawa Senators are reportedly frustrated after Brady Tkachuk’s name surfaced in trade chatter involving the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon. According to a New York Post report, the Rangers were allegedly pursuing Tkachuk as part of a potential deal centered around defenseman Jacob Trouba. However, sources close to the Senators vehemently denied the claim, calling it “total garbage.”

Senators President of Hockey Operations and GM Steve Staios is said to be frustrated by the leak, with plans to reassure Tkachuk directly that no trade discussions involving him have occurred.

Trouba Brady Tkachuk trade rumors

In a post for the Ottawa Citizen, Bruce Garrioch writes: “GM Chris Drury may have some explaining to do to the Senators organization. Staios won’t be the least bit pleased to hear Tkachuk’s name floating around out there. It’s believed Staios planned to have a conversation with Tkachuk to reiterate there is absolutely nothing to this.”

Further to the report, it is not believed Larry Brooks (who reported the story) made it up. Garrioch adds, “It should be noted though that Post columnist Larry Brooks is getting this information from somewhere…”

Staios has worked hard to strengthen the roster around Tkachuk and he brought in pieces to show their star that the Senators are trying to win. Rumors like this can potentially hurt the relationship between the Sens and Tkachuk. Tkachuk has reiterated his commitment to winning in Ottawa, but if he believes the team is open to trading him, it may not sit well. As coach Travis Green recently stated, “The Ottawa Senators are lucky to have this guy.”

The leak has also cast scrutiny on Rangers GM Chris Drury, as speculation like this could strain relationships between the two franchises.

Tkachuk, the Senators’ captain and cornerstone player, signed a seven-year, $57.5 million contract in 2021 and remains central to what the Senators want to do. He continues to lead the Senators with 13 goals and 29 points in 25 games.

