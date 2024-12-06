Igor Shesterkin Signs Historic 8-Year Extension with Rangers

Continuing to make big news on Friday, the New York Rangers swung another deal. This time it was a signing as goaltender Igor Shesterkin has signed an eight-year contract extension worth $92 million, carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $11.5 million. This groundbreaking deal makes Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, surpassing Carey Price’s previous record by $1 million per season.

Setting a new bar for NHL goalies, Shesterkin’s contract now ranks atop the list of the largest goalie contracts in NHL history:

$92m — Igor Shesterkin

$84m — Carey Price

$76m — Andrei Vasilevskiy

$70m — Sergei Bobrovsky

The extension was first reported by ESPN insiders Emily Kaplan and Kevin Weekes, who highlighted the sheer scale of Shesterkin’s new contract, which was made possible following a significant cap-clearing move earlier in the day. The Rangers traded defenseman Jacob Trouba and his full salary to the Anaheim Ducks.

At 28 years old, Shesterkin has earned his status as one of the league’s elite netminders. Since debuting with the Rangers, he has consistently been among the NHL’s best in save percentage and goals-against average, cementing his role as the backbone of the team. Given his performance, the Rangers had little choice but to commit long-term, despite the high price tag.

This extension reflects Shesterkin’s desire to be paid as the franchise’s most valuable player, and the Rangers’ willingness to ensure stability in goal for years to come. Locking him in for eight years also protects the team from potentially higher costs down the line, had they gone with a shorter-term deal. Shesterkin would command top-tier value in any future negotiations and he already proved in these negotiations that he was willing to wait in order to reset the market on netminders.

The Rangers Have Bet Everything on Shesterkin with This Extension

With this deal, the Rangers signal their commitment to remaining competitive in a highly challenging Metropolitan Division. Shesterkin has been their top star and the main reason they’ve remained a Cup contender over the past few seasons. They are betting he continues to exceed expectations and is worth every penny of this new deal.

The pressure is now on Shesterkin to deliver playoff success and live up to his record-breaking contract. Fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing their star goalie continue to excel under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

