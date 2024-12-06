Jacob Trouba Agent Spoke to Several Teams, He Chose Ducks

Jacob Trouba is headed to the Anaheim Ducks after an intense 24 hours of negotiations, with his agent Kurt Overhardt working closely with Rangers GM Chris Drury to finalize the deal. Trouba, who held a partial no-trade clause, selected Anaheim after being granted permission to speak with multiple teams.
Trouba's agent Kurt Overhardt says he worked with Rangers GM Chris Drury especially hard over the past 24 hours to find a resolution. Overhardt says he had permission from the Rangers to speak directly to several teams and ultimately Anaheim was the team Trouba chose.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 6, 2024
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks emerged as the frontrunners late Monday, outlasting other interested teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets. By Tuesday morning, when reports surfaced that there was a deadline of 2 PM on Friday to make progress on a trade, reports confirmed the deal: the Rangers will receive defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in return.
Anaheim agreed to take on Trouba’s full contract, with no salary retained by New York. Trouba agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join the Ducks.
It was noted that Trouba had a ton of leverage in these talks, which is why the Rangers started to play hardball and had informed Trouba of their plans yesterday. That gave Trouba and his agent time to figure out how they would respond, and when they agreed to a trade, they got work talking to teams.
Obviously, there are no concerns of tampering here as the Rangers gave the agent permission to strike up conversations and find a suitable location for his client.
Elliotte Friedman later added that the Ducks’ willingness to absorb Trouba’s contract played a pivotal role in sealing the deal.
