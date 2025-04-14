NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Jets, Rangers, Wild

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Apr. 13), it was a busy Sunday across the NHL, with emotions running high in New York, momentum building in Edmonton, and a top prospect making headlines in Minnesota. Calvin de Haan didn’t hold back his frustrations with the Rangers, the Oilers kept their playoff push alive with a big win over the Winnipeg Jets, and the Minnesota Wild locked up one of college hockey’s brightest young stars.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr 13

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Calvin de Haan Snaps on the Rangers

Veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan didn’t mince words when speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s New York Rangers practice. According to New York Post reporter Mollie Walker, de Haan voiced serious frustration over how he was treated during his time with the team, calling the situation “fu—d” and suggesting he had been “just wasting time” while being a healthy scratch for the past 18 games.

After practice, de Haan spoke with the Rangers’ PR staff and ultimately decided to postpone his full comments until the end of the season. “I confirmed it was his decision and he said yes,” Walker wrote, “but it was clear the Blueshirts didn’t want him to talk.”

Later that evening, de Haan released a written statement, reiterating his desire to speak in person and expressing his disappointment with how his stint in New York had unfolded. “I said what I said because I am frustrated, and any competitor who says that they would be happy in this position would be lying to you,” he said. He added, “I’m not trying to be the villain or gain attention or throw shade on the organization. I would have preferred a scrum setting to chat about how my time with the Rangers has gone.”

Read More Here

Oilers Win Big, McDavid Nears 100 Points

Despite a depleted lineup missing several key players, the Edmonton Oilers turned in a convincing 4-1 victory over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. The win marked Edmonton’s third straight, narrowing the gap with the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division standings.

Connor McDavid continued his torrid pace since returning from injury, registering three assists to bring his season total to 99 points—just one shy of his eighth 100-point campaign.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner, making his first start since March 26, stopped 17 of 18 shots in a strong return.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are expected to officially sign prospect Quinn Hutson on Sunday. The 23-year-old Boston University product could make his NHL debut Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks.

Read More Here

Wild Ink Top Prospect Zeev Buium

The Minnesota Wild made a major move Sunday, signing 2024 first-round pick Zeev Buium to a three-year entry-level contract. The deal begins immediately, burning the first year of his contract and setting the stage for the 19-year-old defenseman to debut Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Buium just capped off a dominant sophomore season at the University of Denver. He said, “I hope I can make that same impact [in the NHL].”

Read More Here

NHL Trade Talk Recap Apr. 13 Posts