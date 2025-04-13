Wild Sign Zeev Buium to Entry-Level Deal; Could Debut Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild have signed 2024 first-round pick Zeev Buium to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday. The deal, worth $2.925 million, begins immediately—burning the first year of his ELC—and sets the stage for the 19-year-old defenseman to make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.

WELCOME TO THE WILD ZEEV 🤩



Read more » https://t.co/AglvneKJBD pic.twitter.com/7ToC91xf6l — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 13, 2025

Buium, selected 12th overall last June, is coming off a standout sophomore season with the University of Denver. A Hobey Baker Award finalist and First Team All-American, he posted 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 41 games and averaged over 27 minutes of ice time per night. Buium helped lead the Pioneers to the 2024 NCAA national title.

“I hope I can make that same impact [in the NHL],” Buium said. “I believe that in myself.”

Buium has an impressive international résumé, winning back-to-back gold medals at the World Juniors with Team USA. Most recently, he recorded six points and a tournament-best plus-10 rating at the 2025 edition, where he served as an alternate captain.

Zeev Buium signs with the Wild

Will Buium Play Immediately for the Wild?

While the Wild haven’t clinched a playoff spot just yet, they’re close, and Buium’s addition could provide a boost—especially on the power play. NHL scouts see him as ready to contribute offensively, but head coach John Hynes must weigh that potential against Buium’s risk-taking tendencies with the puck. The Wild are dealing with some injuries on the blue line, so it could be an opportunity for the prospect to come in and make an immediate impact.

Buium will wear No. 8 with Minnesota. His debut could give fans an early look at what the franchise hopes will be a cornerstone on the blue line for years to come.

Next: Oiler News and Rumors: Ekholm, Hutson, Jonsson, Playoffs