Oilers Sign Record-Breaking Finnish Defenceman Atro Leppänen

The Edmonton Oilers have signed what could be a major offensive weapon for their blue line: Finnish defenceman Atro Leppänen to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025–26 season. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer writes, “The Oilers have been in on Leppanen for a while…as were several other NHL teams. Late bloomer. Brings offence from the back-end.”

The #Oilers have signed defenceman Atro Leppänen to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season. The 26-year-old led Finland's Liiga in scoring this year, setting a record for points by a blueliner with 63.



Leppänen, 26, is coming off a historic season in Finland’s Liiga with Vaasan Sport, where he led the entire league in scoring—a first for any defenceman. In 60 regular-season games, he scored 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists), breaking the single-season record for points by a blueliner. This included a single-game record-setting performance of six points (3 goals, 3 assists).

His 42 assists led all defencemen in the league, while his 21 goals ranked second among blueliners. Leppänen added three assists in eight playoff games, capping off a standout year that has made him one of the most talked-about European free agents.

Over two seasons in Liiga, the left-shot defenseman has 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 115 games. He’s a solid puck-mover and his offensive instincts make him a potential game-changer.

Oilers Remain Aggressive with Several Recent Signings

The Oilers have been aggressive in adding to their prospect pool and by searching out prospects who could make an imminent impact on the NHL roster. In recent weeks, they’ve signed Josh Samanski, David Tomasek, Quinn Hutson, Damien Carfagna, and goaltender Samuel Jonsson. With playoff-eligible Maksim Berezkin still a target, the Oilers are clearly looking to Europe and the college ranks to improve their depth.

Leppänen’s arrival is another bold swing by the Oilers’ front office—one that could turn into a home run if his game translates to the NHL.

