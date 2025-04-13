Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Sign Record-Breaking Finnish Defenceman Atro Leppänen
Atro Leppänen has signed with the Edmonton Oilers. Leppänen, 26, is coming off a historic season in Finland’s Liiga with Vaasan Sport.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed what could be a major offensive weapon for their blue line: Finnish defenceman Atro Leppänen to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025–26 season. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer writes, “The Oilers have been in on Leppanen for a while…as were several other NHL teams. Late bloomer. Brings offence from the back-end.”
The #Oilers have signed defenceman Atro Leppänen to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2025-26 season. The 26-year-old led Finland's Liiga in scoring this year, setting a record for points by a blueliner with 63.— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 13, 2025
Learn more about Leppänen ⤵️ https://t.co/fd9d3oIDK6
Leppänen, 26, is coming off a historic season in Finland’s Liiga with Vaasan Sport, where he led the entire league in scoring—a first for any defenceman. In 60 regular-season games, he scored 63 points (21 goals, 42 assists), breaking the single-season record for points by a blueliner. This included a single-game record-setting performance of six points (3 goals, 3 assists).
His 42 assists led all defencemen in the league, while his 21 goals ranked second among blueliners. Leppänen added three assists in eight playoff games, capping off a standout year that has made him one of the most talked-about European free agents.
Over two seasons in Liiga, the left-shot defenseman has 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 115 games. He’s a solid puck-mover and his offensive instincts make him a potential game-changer.
Oilers Remain Aggressive with Several Recent Signings
The Oilers have been aggressive in adding to their prospect pool and by searching out prospects who could make an imminent impact on the NHL roster. In recent weeks, they’ve signed Josh Samanski, David Tomasek, Quinn Hutson, Damien Carfagna, and goaltender Samuel Jonsson. With playoff-eligible Maksim Berezkin still a target, the Oilers are clearly looking to Europe and the college ranks to improve their depth.
Leppänen’s arrival is another bold swing by the Oilers’ front office—one that could turn into a home run if his game translates to the NHL.
Next: Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 seconds ago
Oilers Sign Record-Breaking Finnish Defenceman Atro Leppänen
Atro Leppänen has signed with the Edmonton Oilers. Leppänen, 26, is coming off a...
-
New York Rangers/ 3 hours ago
Calvin de Haan Blasts Rangers, Says Experience “Fu—d”
Veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan didn’t hold back when speaking with reporters ahead of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors: Oilers injury updates, Canucks contracts, and Maple Leafs offer...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
An NHL First: Bruins, Penguins, and Rangers All Miss Playoffs
NHL history was made as the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 5 hours ago
Wild Sign Zeev Buium to Entry-Level Deal; Could Debut Tuesday
Zeev Buium signs his entry-level deal with the Minnesota Wild and will burn a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oiler News and Rumors: Ekholm, Hutson, Jonsson, Playoffs
Edmonton Oilers' quick hits included signing Quinn Hutson and Samuel Jonsson, plus they got...
-
Injury Update: Oilers Get Brutal News on Mattias Ekholm’s Status
The Edmonton Oilers got brutal news when it comes to the injury to Mattias...
-
Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?
Will Jeff Skinner get to play in an NHL playoff game now that he's...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Landeskog Feels “Great” in Return, But One Area Needs Work
Avalanche star Gabriel Landeskog says his body feels great after first game back but...
-
Oilers Clinch Playoffs, But Injury Concerns for Ekholm, Hyman
The Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot but lost Hyman and Ekholm to injury,...