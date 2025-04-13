Edmonton Oilers
Oiler News and Rumors: Ekholm, Hutson, Jonsson, Playoffs
Edmonton Oilers’ quick hits included signing Quinn Hutson and Samuel Jonsson, plus they got bad news on Mattias Ekholm.
The Edmonton Oilers continue to bolster their roster and pipeline ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, signing two promising prospects while preparing for a familiar first-round opponent. On Saturday, multiple insiders confirmed that the Oilers are signing Quinn Hutson, the undrafted NCAA standout and leading scorer from Boston University. In a separate move, the Oilers also locked in Swedish goaltender Samuel Jonsson to a three-year ELC after his stellar season in the HockeyAllsvenskan. These signings come as Edmonton braces for a fourth consecutive playoff battle with the Los Angeles Kings—this time, potentially without key blueliner Mattias Ekholm.
Oilers to Sign Quinn Hutson
Elliotte Friedman and other insiders have confirmed that the Edmonton Oilers are signing Quinn Hutson, an undrafted NCAA free agent and Terrier Hockey’s leading scorer. Quinn is the oldest of the four Hutson brothers and the only forward.
Cam Robinson first broke the signing on Saturday. He posted:
“I’m told that Quinn Hutson – the eldest Hutson brother, will sign a 2 year ELC with the Edmonton Oilers after tonight’s NCAA National Championship game. He’ll report directly to EDM and will instantly burn a year off the deal, making him an RFA at the end of the 2025-26 season.”
Size could be a challenge for Huston. He is of a smaller frame at 5’11 and 180 pounds. There is some debate about whether he will play any NHL games this season — Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal expects he will report to the Oilers immediately– the signing gives the Oilers a player who may be closer to NHL games and another solid prospect in the system. He should be able to help the Oilers in the near future. If he does join the Oilers right away, it will burn a year of his deal and leave him a restricted free agent after 2025-26.
Quinn was 23-27-50 in 37 games for Boston University this season.
Oilers Also Sign Samuel Jonsson
The Oilers have also confirmed they have signed goaltender Samuel Jonsson to a three-year entry-level contract. They add, “The 6-foot-5 netminder was the 2024-25 HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year with a 17-6-0 record, 1.88 GAA, .922 SV% & six shutouts.”
The #Oilers have signed goaltender Samuel Jonsson to a three-year entry-level contract! ✍️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 12, 2025
The 6-foot-5 netminder was the 2024-25 HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year with a 17-6-0 record, 1.88 GAA, .922 SV% & six shutouts. https://t.co/KWc8Vgr2Vq
Jonsson was the team’s 5th-round pick from the 2022 draft. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic writes, “Jonsson is now pushing Eemil Vinni for the distinction as Edmonton’s best goalie prospect behind current organizational No. 3 Olivier Rodrigue.”
Oilers Will Face Kings for Fourth-Straight Season
For the fourth year in a row, the Oilers and Kings will face off in the first round of the playoffs. The Oilers have consistently beaten the Kings in the playoffs, but Los Angeles has an axe to grind and the Oilers are coming into the series at less than full health.
They’ll likely have to do so without Mattias Ekholm, who could be out for the rest of the season. Further tests are needed, but it’s believed he suffered a serious injury that will keep him sidelined for quite some time. It is believed the injury that is keeping him out is not the same one he just returned from. Head coach Kris Knoblauch on Mattias Ekholm “Mattias is getting a look from the doctor a second opinion to see what it looks like. Right now it doesn’t look like Mattias will be joining us immediately.”
Next: Oilers’ Jeff Skinner Makes NHL Playoffs After 15 Years—Will He Play?
