Canucks Could Be a Landing Spot for Predators’ Superstar

The Nashville Predators went all in during last year’s free agency. GM Barry Trotz signed superstars Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to long-term deals, expecting huge turnouts. However, the Predators sit third last in the league with a 29-43-8 record. With the third-best odds for the first overall pick in this year’s draft, Nashville may be entering its long-awaited rebuild.

The Vancouver Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention not too long ago. With a record of 37-29-14, they stuck in fifth in the Pacific division. With J.T. Miller out of British Columbia, the Canucks are left with little superstar center power. Thomas Drance of TheAthletic believes that the Predators and Canucks could be future trade partners regarding Nashville forward Steven Stamkos.

Canucks Need a True Number Two Center, Stamkos Fits the Need

Vancouver used to have a one-two punch at center with Elias Pettersson and Miller. With Miller on the New York Rangers, Pettersson is left to carry at center. It is obvious that the Canucks goal this offseason is to acquire a superstar center to backup Pettersson. Despite his slump this season—due to age and team performance—Stamkos is still considered one of the best shooters in the league. He has 27 goals this season, with 14 of them coming off of the power play.

Drance explained that the Canucks need some veteran leadership while also needing somebody to play at center. Stamkos, 35, won two Stanley Cups as the captain of Tampa Bay. He also won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award a couple of years ago. If that doesn’t showcase what a leader he is, I don’t know what will. Drance also wrote that Stamkos might consider going to Vancouver to be on the same bench as former Lightning coach Rick Tocchet.

Looking at the team impact of Stamkos’ arrival, he’ll assist in bringing more offense to an offensively poor team. The Canucks have averaged just below 3 goals per game this season which is way below cup contending standards. Putting someone like Stamkos alongside Pettersson and Quinn Hughes on the power play can do some damage. Stamkos would help in channeling that playmaking energy in Pettersson that everyone has been waiting for.

Is A Trade Truly Realistic? Short Answer: Not Really

Stamkos will have three years left on his deal after this season. He is getting paid $8 million a year, and his NMC doesn’t help either. Given that the Canucks would need to resign Hughes and Thatcher Demko in the next couple seasons, it would be fairly challenging to open up some cap without losing somebody important.

Looking at Nashville’s perspective, a trade would again be challenging due to his NMC. Even if Trotz convinced Stamkos to make an exception, the return wouldn’t be as grand as Nashville would hope. It’s clear that Stamkos isn’t the player he once was. His defensive game has been falling off drastically. He had a -21 +/- in his last year with Tampa and has a -36 this year. With Nashville kicking off their rebuild, they would want something large in return, like a good pick or a top prospect. Something like this wouldn’t happen in a situation like this, making a trade very unlikely but fun to imagine.

