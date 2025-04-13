An NHL First: Bruins, Penguins, and Rangers All Miss Playoffs

For the first time in NHL history, three of the league’s most iconic franchises — the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Rangers — will all be absent from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the same season.

For the first time in NHL HISTORY, the Rangers, Penguins, and Bruins, have all failed to qualify for the playoffs ?? pic.twitter.com/mV4JXChAjW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 12, 2025

Saturday’s results officially sealed their fates, marking an unprecedented moment in the NHL’s 100 years. The Bruins and Rangers, both Original Six teams, and the Penguins, who have been playoff regulars for decades, have collectively missed the postseason. In different seasons, it hasn’t been a shock to see one of these teams miss, but with all three out, it’s a huge blow for league viewership, as all three teams are among the NHL’s biggest television draws.

How Did All Three Teams Miss the Playoffs?

The Bruins (32-39-9) were the first to be eliminated and are set to finish with their fewest wins since 2005. Their season unraveled after a 10-game losing streak and the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery. The franchise’s shift toward a rebuild included trading longtime captain Brad Marchand to Florida at the deadline. There is talk of further offseason changes as GM Don Sweeney said the team was stuck in neutral. He’s potentially on the hot seat this summer.

The Penguins (33-35-12) followed, failing to reach the playoffs for the third straight year despite still having superstar Sidney Crosby. They were sellers at this season’s deadline but chose to keep a few key pieces, hoping to contend again next season. With the oldest roster in the league, Pittsburgh appears headed toward a major organizational reset, and GM Kyle Dubas could take big swings in free agency and via trades at the NHL draft.

J.T. Miller Rangers trade

The Rangers (37-36-7), who won the Presidents’ Trophy last season, were the last of the three to be officially eliminated. A 7-3 loss to Carolina on Saturday ended their playoff hopes. This was a team that ran into unexpected issues and after adding J.T. Miller in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks, should have had better results. Igor Shesterkin signed a monster contract in the off-season, but it was not one of his better years.

2025 has become a season where anything can happen. Now that Boston, Pittsburgh, and New York are all officially out, the expectation is that these three teams could make drastic changes to try and ensure they don’t miss again in 2026.

Next: Oilers News and Rumors: Ekholm, Hutson, Jonsson, Playoffs