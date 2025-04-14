Shorthanded Oilers Cool Jets in 4-1 Victory, McDavid at 99 Points

Despite missing stars Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Jake Walman, and Mattias Ekholm, the Edmonton Oilers delivered a statement performance on April 13, 2025, defeating the President’s Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on the road. With their third straight win, the Oilers closed the gap with the Los Angeles Kings in the standings and could pull even with a win on Sunday.

McDavid Keeps Rolling Since Return for Oilers

Connor McDavid continued his unreal pace after a return from injury, adding three more assists to bring his total to nine points in three games since rejoining the lineup. He now has 99 points on the season and needs just one more for his eighth 100-point campaign. His line with Jeff Skinner and Connor Brown was dominant once again, and Edmonton’s depth shone through with goals from Adam Henrique, Brown, and Corey Perry, and Viktor Arvidsson.

McDavid reached point 99 on the season as the Jets got beat by the Oilers 4-1

“We needed guys to step up, and tonight everyone played a really solid game,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. “Whether it was our first or fourth line, all six defence, Stu had a solid game… I thought it was a good team effort.”

Stuart Skinner made his first start since March 26 and looked sharp, stopping all but one of Winnipeg’s season-low 18 shots. Henrique praised Skinner’s return, saying, “Great to have him back… doing his thing and playing his game.”

Brown, meanwhile, extended his scoring streak to three games with his fourth goal during that stretch. “I believe in myself, I believe in this group,” Brown said. “It’s nice to be able to contribute.”

The Jets were also shorthanded without Connor Hellebuyck, Neal Pionk, and Nikolaj Ehlers, and their offense never got going. A blocked shot by Dylan Samberg—leading to a Henrique goal—sparked some controversy among Jets fans, but the play continued legally as Edmonton maintained possession.

Oilers to Sign Quinn Hutson, Might Play vs. Sharks

In other news, the Oilers are expected to announce the signing of prospect Quinn Hutson tomorrow. It is being reported that he might play when the Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. The 23-year-old winger signed a two-year entry-level deal after Boston University’s NCAA championship loss and adds to Edmonton’s improving prospect pipeline.

The Oilers’ grit, depth, and determination were on full display in Winnipeg—a promising sign as they ramp up for a playoff run with real injury concerns looming over the ending of their season.

Next: Oilers Sign Record-Breaking Finnish Defenceman Atro Leppänen