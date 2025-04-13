NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In our Sunday NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch provided injury updates on key players ahead of the team’s game versus the Winnipeg Jets. Meanwhile, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said the Vancouver Canucks have to make some big decisions on their coach and free agents. Finally, why aren’t the Toronto Maple Leafs worried about an offer sheet for Matthew Knies?

Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that Mattias Ekholm, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl are all still out for the Edmonton Oilers as they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Draisaitl is questionable for Monday’s game but is, at worst, likely to join the team for the final game of the regular season.

When it comes to Ekholm, “Mattias is getting a look from the doctor a second opinion to see what it looks like. Right now it doesn’t look like Mattias will be joining us immediately.”

Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal. He is back from injury, and it will be key for him to put in a solid performance in his final two appearances if he wants a chance to win back the starting goalie spot for the postseason.

Canucks Face Key Offseason Decisions on Tocchet and Boeser

As the Vancouver Canucks approach the end of their season, contract negotiations are going to be a priority for the team. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the team must decide on head coach Rick Tocchet’s future. While the Canucks hold a club option for one more year, they appear more interested in signing him to a new extension rather than exercising the option. Friedman reports the Canucks were prepared to take a hard stance, but are backing off slightly. What they want to know, and rather quickly, is where Tocchet plans to go so they can make future plans right away.

On the player front, forward Brock Boeser’s contract situation remains uncertain, but the speculation is that he’s leaving in free agency. The 28-year-old, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1, recently said it’s unlikely he’ll sign an extension. Friedman notes that the length of the contract appears to be the sticking point.

It has been reported that the Canucks offered a five-year, $8 million AAV offer, and Boeser declined.

Maple Leafs Not Concerned About Offer Sheet for Knies

As per Chris Johnston of TSN, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t overly concerned that an offer sheet for forward Matthew Knies will be a problem. Getting Knies signed is a big priority for Toronto and an offer sheet could drive up his price tag.

Johnston explained:

“There’s a couple of reasons for that, Matthew Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet. I don’t think that this is something that him or his agent is looking for heading into the marketplace. And the second part of that is the Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer.”

Johnston explained that the Mitch Marner negotiations will have more of an impact on Knies than an offer sheet will. He added, “I really believe the Leafs are in a position to sign this player, and if he were to sign an offer sheet, they’d likely match it.”

