Calvin de Haan Blasts Rangers, Says Experience “Fu—d”

Veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan didn’t hold back when speaking with reporters ahead of hitting the ice with the New York Rangers on Sunday. According to New York Post reporter Mollie Walker, de Haan was beyond frustrated with how he was treated during his brief time with the Rangers, calling the experience “fu—d” and suggesting that he had been “just wasting time” while sitting as a healthy scratch for the past 18 games.

Walker added that after coming off the ice and having a conversation with the Rangers PR department, de Haan decided he would ultimately wait until the end of the season to rip the team and do so in full detail and with the most organized information. Walker noted, “I confirmed it was his decision and he said yes, but it was clear the Blueshirts didn’t want him to talk.”

de Haan told reporters he would be “very transparent,” when he did finally give his assessment of how his run with the Rangers went. It was a bad season for New York, who was officially eliminated from the playoffs. The organization may be applying pressure to stay quiet now, but as a pending UFA, he owes them nothing when the season ends.

Calvin de Haan Has Reason to Be Upset with the Rangers

De Haan’s comments have struck a chord with Rangers fans, many of whom have already voiced concern about team culture, leadership under general manager Chris Drury, and the underwhelming seasons from veterans like Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad. The fact the Rangers didn’t even consider playing de Haan, especially with defenseman Braden Schneider battling injury, was seen by many as terrible roster management.

Calvin de Haan frustrated with treatment by the New York Rangers

The 32-year-old defenseman was recently traded to the Rangers as part of a trade with the Colorado Avalanche. The deal sent Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to Colorado in exchange for Juuso Pärssinen, multiple draft picks, and de Haan. de Haan was rarely used.

Needless to say, de Haan won’t be back with the team next season.

