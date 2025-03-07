NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Rangers, Avs and Rantanen to Stars

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 6), the Colorado Avalanche have traded for Brock Nelson. In another Thursday deal, the Edmonton Oilers landed Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks. The New York Rangers landed Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks and also sent Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Finally, it appears Mikko Rantanen will be going to the Dallas Stars if the two sides can finalize the trade before Friday’s deadline.

Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Avalanche

The Islanders tweeted, “The New York Islanders have acquired forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round selection in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, and defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Colorado Avalanche, in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour.”

The Islanders retain 50% of Nelson’s salary in the trade. New York then traded Kylington to the Anaheim Ducks immediately after the first deal was announced.

Oilers Acquiring Jake Walman from Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring defenseman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks. In return, the Oilers are sending the Sharks a conditional first-round pick and a prospect. Walman is not a rental for Edmonton, as he has a $3.4 million cap hit for the rest of this season and next.

No salary was retained in the trade, suggesting Edmonton has decided Evander Kane won’t be returning before the playoffs.

Soucy Traded to Rangers, Who Move Smith to Vegas

The New York Rangers added defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks, but traded Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

The Canucks landed a 2025 third-round pick for Soucy, who is in the second year of a three-year, $3.25 million AAV deal. In the trade that saw Smith go to the Golden Knights, the Rangers get a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and prospect Brendan Brisson.

Rantanen Being Traded to the Dallas Stars?

Elliotte Friedman reports, “Okay, something else tonight: Hearing talks are intensifying to send Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars.” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period adds, “There was talk earlier today that Rantanen would be open to an extension with Dallas or Florida. It’s been a possibility, but Stars also open to straight rental option. This could be big for Dallas.”

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic writes:

“Probably as expected, but league sources confirm that Carolina has received clarity from Mikko Rantanen’s camp as far as not being ready to make a decision on the team’s contract offer by Friday’s trade deadline. Hence, Carolina talking to teams and seeing for real what the trade market is for him. It comes down to weighing best trade offers on the table versus keeping Rantanen as a rental… let’s see how it goes.”

