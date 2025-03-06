Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Get Potentially Huge News on Evander Kane Injury Status
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug offered an update on Evander Kane’s injury recovery, which could make a big difference in the Oilers trade deadline plans.
The Edmonton Oilers are trying to balance their deadline deals amid news that Evander Kane may or may not be ready to return ahead of the NHL playoffs. TSN’s Ryan Rishaug offered what might be a key update on Kane’s injury status, one that could greatly affect the Oilers’ trade decisions.
“My understanding is Kane hasn’t put back-to-back days of intense workouts together, and as the deadline draws near, it’s perhaps becoming more apparent that a return at playoff time is more likely. With that said, they’ll be careful here, but my sense is we could see them with more space to work with than previously thought.”
In other words, while the Oilers might not fully be in the clear and know for certain that Kane isn’t returning in the regular season, several signs are pointing to the idea that he’s out. If he can’t get cleared before the playoffs the Oilers get an additional $5.125 million to play with while trying to improve their roster at the deadline.
Is Kane’s Injury Assumption Worth the Risk for the Oilers?
As far as getting medical approval to keep him out, that’s not necessarily the issue for the Oilers. It’s not knowing what Kane will do or say if he feels he’s good to go and wants to play. A free spirit and unpredictable personality, if Kane causes a stink because he feels he’s good to suit up, the NHL might look into the injury situation. If they deem him healthy and the Oilers don’t have the cap space to reinsert him onto the roster, it’s trouble.
However, if the Oilers know — or are 99.9% certain that no doctor is going to clear Kane — they are free to do what they need to without fear of having to adjust their salary situation or dump players to make room.
The Oilers have serious needs and knowing Kane is out could address them. Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic wrote that either Kane comes back and he contributes, or the Oilers move onto to another plan. He explains:
“Though Kane could address some key needs, the Oilers would benefit from another scoring winger, a depth centre, bolstering the blue line and perhaps a change in net. That’s a lot. They’ll have a hard time doing any of that if Kane is healthy enough to suit up before the playoffs.”
Next: Oilers Lose Ekholm, Klingberg vs Canadiens: Trade Deadline News
