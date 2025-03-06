Hinted Offer from Maple Leafs for Schenn Gets Huge Heat

Darren Dreger’s suggestion during Wednesday’s TSN Insider Trading segment has several Toronto Maple Leafs fans calling for blood. The Leafs have been linked to Brayden Schenn in trade talks, and Dreger went on air yesterday and suggested that the Leafs are not only still interested in the St. Louis Blues captain but might be willing to give up a king’s ransom to acquire him.

Dreger reported on TSN Insider trading:

“Would Toronto consider trading all three of their young prospects? You’re talking about Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Ben Danford for Brayden Schenn.” He adds, “Is that even enough?”

Dreger added, “The players I mentioned out of Toronto aren’t ready to be NHL roster players,” and went on to ask if the Leafs would have to give more, considering Blues GM Doug Armstrong is holding out and fishing for a massive return.

Needless to say, this report hasn’t gone over well.

Fans Are Losing It Over The Pitched Schenn Trade News

At FlowBuds tweeted, “Would Toronto consider trading all three of their young prospects you’re talking about Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Ben Danford for Brayden Schenn? Is that even enough?” My hatred for Darren Dreger cannot be overstated.”

Another person wrote, “I still can’t believe Darren Dreger had the b—- to go on air yesterday and wonder aloud if Cowan + Minten + Danford would be enough to land 33-year-old Brayden Schenn – who has 12G/38PT in 63GP this yr & is signed for 6.5M until he’s nearly 37.”

The North Team tweeted, ‘“McDavid would need to be the piece going back for Brayden Schenn” – Darren Dreger (probably)”

“Dreger has to be drunk about the Leafs giving up 3 firsts for Brayden Schenn, lol,” said another fan.

Some have wondered what Dreger is doing. Is he a pawn in Rutherford’s game and repeating what he’s hearing coming out of the Blues organization in an attempt to drive up the price? Or, does he legitimately believe the Leafs would consider making this trade? And, if Treliving were to make this trade, is it the kind of deal that could backfire so badly it cost him his job?

