Devils Acquire Brian Dumoulin in Trade with DucksTop

The New Jersey Devils have pulled off a trade ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a second-round pick and a prospect.

Pierre LeBrun notes, “The Ducks are retaining 50 percent on Dumoulin’s $3.15M cap hit. 2nd RD pick going to Anaheim is this year’s draft. and again, prospect going to Ducks is Herman Traff.”

With news that Jack Hughes is out for the season and Dougie Hamilton is also injured, it wasn’t clear what the Devils would do ahead of the deadline. It appears, at least for now, that they aren’t throwing in the towel on the season.

Dumoulin, 33, brings valuable experience and defensive reliability to New Jersey’s blue line. He is known for his strong defensive positioning and can keep the puck out of high-danger areas. He’s not terribly physical, but Dumoulin is reliable.

What Do The Devils Have Cooking After Adding Dumoulin?

The trade signals the Devils’ commitment to strengthening their roster for a playoff push in the 2024-25 season. Dumoulin can’t be the only thing they do if their plan is to try and push for additions ahead of the deadline. That they gave up both a second-round pick and a prospect suggests they’re eager to make trades. Dumoulin was a pending UFA, so there is no reason to add him unless their intention is to extend him.

With the deadline approaching, the move reinforces New Jersey’s status as an active buyer, as they continue to seek upgrades in their pursuit of a deep playoff run.

