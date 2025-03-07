Edmonton Oilers
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there are a few hurdles and details to this trade.
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly trading for San Jose Sharks defenseman Jake Walman. The trade hasn’t been officially announced and might not be for a bit, but several insiders and reputable sources are saying this trade is near the finish line. Why isn’t it done and what does the trade tell us about the Oilers deadline plans? That’s an interesting part of this transaction.
Sounds Like No Salary Retention
Because the Sharks had no slots left to retain salary, the Oilers needed to take on the full weight of Walman’s $3.4 million cap hit or get another team involved. It sounds like Edmonton is taking it all.
Related: Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
As per Ryan Rishaug:
“Sounds like it’ll be a conditional pick and a prospect for Walman once it gets finalized. Also looking like Oilers may be taking the full cap hit confirming the sense we had earlier today that they’d most likely be using the Kane money. Could be a bit before all is sorted.”
There was chatter in the morning on Thursday that Kane wasn’t as close to returning as some might have expected. He had not been able to put consecutive on-ice sessions together and the belief was that the Oilers might find out quickly that he wasn’t going to return in the regular season. Had that been true, it would have freed up $5.125 million in cap space. If the Oilers are taking on $3.4 of Walman, that would leave them a bit over $1.7 million. It will be intriguing to see if the Oilers intend to use it.
Some Roster Snag Issues with the Walman Trade
Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports, “Sounds like #Oilers have some roster constraint issues (tonight’s lineup was an adventure), and rosters expand after midnight tonight. So, Edmonton is on their way to completing a deal to acquiring Walman, but may be some time before they can complete/ announce it.”
This could be little more than Edmonton’s need to call up players on an emergency basis seeing as Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg were both out of the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens.
This doesn’t mean the Oilers necessarily have another trade in the works before they can announce the Walman deal.
This Deal Will Get Done
Essentially, the trade is complete. The Oilers just have to dot a few Is and cross a few Ts before they can officially say it’s done. If the team sends down some of their callups, that could happen immediately after tonight’s game.
It’s not clear what the return to San Jose is. The sense is that Edmonton is trading a high pick in the deal, so there might be a few details that are yet to be uncovered when all is said and done.
Next: Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy from Canucks in Deadline Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 42 seconds ago
Interesting Details Surface in Walman Trade to Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks, but there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
The Bruins aren't ruling out a Brad Marchand trade and one insider linked the...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of the NHL...
-
New York Rangers/ 7 hours ago
Reilly Smith Traded Back to Golden Knights in Deadline Deal
Reilly Smith is heading back to the Vegas Golden Knights after a trade with...
-
Florida Panthers/ 7 hours ago
Panthers Acquire Nico Sturm from Sharks in Deadline Deal
The Florida Panthers acquired Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Lose Ekholm, Klingberg vs Canadiens: Trade Deadline News
The Edmonton Oilers will be light on defense versus the Canadiens as Ekholm and...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Hinted Offer from Maple Leafs for Schenn Gets Huge Heat
An insider suggested that the Blues are expecting a huge trade offer from the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 8 hours ago
Which One?: Canadiens Expected to Move One of Savard or Armia
The Montreal Canadiens are likely trading one of Joel Armia or David Savard? Who...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 9 hours ago
Devils Acquire Brian Dumoulin in Trade with DucksTop
The New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks...