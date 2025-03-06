NHL Trades and Rumors
Carson Soucy Draws Trade Interest, Is a Deal Close for Canucks?
Carson Soucy is getting some attention as the trade deadline nears and his value is going up, suggesting the Canucks may move him by Friday.
As defensemen like Brian Dumoulin come off the board ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline, speculation other available defensemen grows. In Vancouver, the talk has shifted to trade discussions surrounding Carson Soucy. Insider Rick Dhaliwal has confirmed there were no active trade discussions involving him, but TSN’s Darren Dreger tweeted on Thursday that interest around the league is growing. Dreger writes, “He has trade protection and it hasn’t reached that point yet, but a lot of teams are calling.”
Second to Brock Boeser, Soucy might be the player to watch coming out of Vancouver.
Soucy has had an interesting season with the Canucks. Sometimes a healthy scratch, he was a key piece of Vancouver’s defense when he joined the team in 2023. Trade talk has surrounded him most of the year and it was believed the Canucks were looking to move on.
However, his modified no-trade clause complicates any potential move. He holds a full no-trade clause this season, with a 12-team list kicking in next year. If he were to be moved at this deadline, he would need to approve any deal.
Despite this, multiple teams are reportedly calling about his availability.
What Is Soucy Worth on the Trade Market?
It’s hard to know what Soucy’s value is, but the return the Ducks got for Dumoulin suggests Vancouver could do well here. The Canucks haven’t actively pursued a trade, but if teams are calling, logic suggests the offers will keep improving.
Dhaliwal provided further clarity on the situation during The Donnie and Dhali Show, stating, “Carson Soucy, I talked to his agent this morning—nothing going on. He’s got to approve a trade.” It will be fascinating to see how quickly things change over the next 12-20 hours.
For now, both Soucy and Boeser remain on the Canucks’ roster. But as the trade deadline looms, the team’s front office will take calls and explore their options. It shouldn’t be surprising if one or both of these players are gone by Friday.
