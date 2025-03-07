Details Emerge in Speculated Rantanen Trade to Dallas Stars

Late Thursday night, Elliotte Friedman reported, “Okay, something else tonight: Hearing talks are intensifying to send Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars.” Not long after, he added that he wasn’t sure about the exact details of the trade but said an extension between Rantanen and Dallas was on the table.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period explained there was talk earlier Thursday that Rantanen would be open to an extension with Dallas or the Florida Panthers. The Panthers had been active this week and were seen as potential suitors for Rantanen. The Stars swooping in on the last day before the deadline is a big storyline.

Pagnotta adds, “It’s been a possibility, but Stars also open to straight rental option. This could be big for Dallas.”

Rantanen Stars trade

What Is the Return from Dallas?

No return has been announced yet, but the Hurricanes are prioritizing roster players to remain competitive. Preferably, those players will be under contract.

Greg Wyshynksi of ESPN wrote, “Thinking out loud as the Rantanen to Dallas thing percolates, but if Carolina’s issue is top tier players leaving for elsewhere, then young controllable contracts are the solution.” He then notes that Dallas has a few in Wyatt Johnston, Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven. All are eventual RFAs.

We’ll be sure to update things as the details of the trade, if it’s finalized, are made public.

It is being reported that several teams were keenly interested in a Rantanen trade but many backed out of the discussions when it was made clear he wouldn’t sign an extension.

