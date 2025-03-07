Colorado Avalanche
Islanders Trade Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche
It is being reported that Brock Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche. Sources confirmed the trade is a done deal.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders are trading Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche. The two sides were working on the trade Thursday and because the Avalanche were playing tonight, it wasn’t clear if the trade would be made public. It was.
The Islanders tweeted, “The New York Islanders have acquired forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round selection in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, and defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Colorado Avalanche, in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour.”
The New York Islanders have acquired forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round selection in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft, and defenseman Oliver Kylington from the Colorado Avalanche, in exchange for Brock Nelson and William Dufour.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 7, 2025
The Islanders retain 50% of Nelson’s salary in the trade. He is a pending UFA.
The conditions on the trade are as follows (h/t David Pagnotta):
1st & 3rd conditions: If the 2026 1st RD draft pick is transferred to Philadelphia subject to terms of a previous trade, or it is not transferred and is in the top 10 of the 2026 Draft, then Colorado will send its 2027 first-round pick to New York. Colorado’s conditional 2028 third-round pick will be met should the Avalanche win the 2025 Stanley Cup.
As per Arthur Staple of The Athletic:
Islanders general manager and president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello made his last pitch on a contract extension Thursday for the 33-year-old Nelson, who ranks fourth in franchise history with 901 games played and fifth with 295 goals. Nelson declined, and the eventual outcome will almost certainly be a trade.
As many as seven teams are reportedly interested but it sounds like the Avalanche were able to find the return the Islanders liked.
As per the Islanders’ official website, Ritchie played seven games for Colorado this season, scoring once before returning to Oshawa (OHL), where he has 251 points in 215 games. The 6’2 center was a 2023 first-round pick (27th overall) and made the OHL All-Rookie team in 2022.
Kylington, a Stockholm native, has 59 points in 214 NHL games with Colorado and Calgary. The Flames selected him in the second round (60th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
The Islanders then flipped Kylington to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.
TRADE: We have acquired defenseman Oliver Kylington from the New York Islanders in exchange for future considerations. #FlyTogether | @Opendoor https://t.co/WQoNIYwtsI— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) March 7, 2025
More to come
