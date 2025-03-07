Edmonton Oilers
Insider Says Oilers Working on Trade with Sharks for Jake Walman
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period says the Edmonton Oilers are working on a trade with the San Jose Sharks for Jake Walman.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, “Sharks and Oilers have been working on a trade involving Jake Walman. We’ll see if it gets over the finish line.” He posted not long before he wrote that tweet, “Sharks have another trade in the works. Earlier they were engaged in talks in separate moves involving Jake Walman, Mario Ferraro & Luke Kunin. We’ll see where this goes, doesn’t sound like Kunin right now.”
Elliotte Friedman has also reported this trade is “moving along,” but we’re still waiting for the full details, including the return and any possible salary implications.
The @EdmontonOilers are working towards acquiring Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks. #LetsGoOilers— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 7, 2025
(per @TheFourthPeriod) pic.twitter.com/g2rV6ukegO
Walman is a 23-minute-per-night defenseman with the Sharks this season. He’s scored six goals and 26 assists in 50 games and is a plus/minus-1. He is a $3.4M AAV with one year left after this year. Walman is a 6’1 “, 29-year-old left-shot defenseman but can reportedly also play the right side. He is being described as the Sharks’ best defenseman.
He spent time with the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues before joining the Sharks as part of a trade in June of 2024.
It seems likely that more than one team is involved in this deal unless the Oilers have determined they can put Evander Kane on LTIR. The Sharks don’t have any salary retention spots remaining so if Edmonton was getting the salary knocked down, it was because of a third team that provided the retention.
That is, unless a roster player of equal value is going back to San Jose.
More to come.
