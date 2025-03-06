Reilly Smith Traded Back to Golden Knights in Deadline Deal

Reilly Smith is heading back to the Vegas Golden Knights after a trade with the New York Rangers, according to New York Post columnist Larry Brooks. The deal sends Vegas’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and prospect Brendan Brisson to the Rangers. The Golden Knights got Smith back, and the Rangers also retained 50% of Smith’s salary in the deal.

Reilly Smith Golden Knights Trade

Smith was being held out of the Rangers lineup in anticipation of a trade. The veteran winger returns to Vegas, where he played a key role in their 2023 Stanley Cup victory. He was a key player during their Cup-contesting years, and he’s got 10 goals and 29 points this season.

Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in 2009, he has also spent time with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Rangers.

We've got a trade to announce…



Reilly Smith is headed back to the @GoldenKnights! ⚔️ #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/WYXpgmcSYc — NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2025

Meanwhile, the Rangers acquired Brisson, a 23-year-old forward and former first-round pick (2020) who played college hockey at the University of Michigan.

This move strengthens Vegas’ roster with a familiar face, while the Rangers continue to stockpile future assets as they make roster changes.

