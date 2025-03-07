Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy from Canucks in Deadline Deal

The New York Rangers have acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick originally belonging to the San Jose Sharks, per multiple reports. Soucy is in the second year of a three-year, $3.25 million AAV deal. He has 10 points in 59 games.

Rick Dhaliwal reports, “JT Miller called Soucy and made the Big Apple pitch to him.”

The Canucks are trading Carson Soucy to the Rangers for a third-round pick

Elliotte Friedman first broke the news, with Darren Dreger confirming that Soucy waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the move. The 30-year-old joins a Rangers squad looking to bolster its blue line for the playoff push. The team has some familiar faces on it from their time with the Canucks.

New York initially acquired the third-round pick sent to Vancouver in a previous trade involving Reilly Smith.

Can Soucy Help the Rangers and Get a Fresh Start?

Soucy, a 6-foot-5 stay-at-home defenseman, is known for his size, physicality, and ability to battle. He’s not had a great season or lived up to expectations, but he was highly effective as a shutdown player last season. His struggles this season are why Vancouver was willing to move him.

The Rangers continue to tweak their roster in hopes of getting into the postseason and making a deep playoff run. Soucy’s addition gives them another defensive option to help shore up their blue line for the stretch drive.

