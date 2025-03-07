New York Rangers
Rangers Acquire Carson Soucy from Canucks in Deadline Deal
Canucks’ defenseman Carson Soucy was traded to the New York Rangers in a deal that required he waive his no-trade clause.
The New York Rangers have acquired defenseman Carson Soucy from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick originally belonging to the San Jose Sharks, per multiple reports. Soucy is in the second year of a three-year, $3.25 million AAV deal. He has 10 points in 59 games.
Rick Dhaliwal reports, “JT Miller called Soucy and made the Big Apple pitch to him.”
The Canucks are trading Carson Soucy to the Rangers for a third-round pick, per @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/tdKZZa2W6S— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2025
Elliotte Friedman first broke the news, with Darren Dreger confirming that Soucy waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the move. The 30-year-old joins a Rangers squad looking to bolster its blue line for the playoff push. The team has some familiar faces on it from their time with the Canucks.
New York initially acquired the third-round pick sent to Vancouver in a previous trade involving Reilly Smith.
Can Soucy Help the Rangers and Get a Fresh Start?
Soucy, a 6-foot-5 stay-at-home defenseman, is known for his size, physicality, and ability to battle. He’s not had a great season or lived up to expectations, but he was highly effective as a shutdown player last season. His struggles this season are why Vancouver was willing to move him.
The Rangers continue to tweak their roster in hopes of getting into the postseason and making a deep playoff run. Soucy’s addition gives them another defensive option to help shore up their blue line for the stretch drive.
Next: Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Bruins “Open” to Marchand Trade, Avs in … as Well as on Crosby?
The Bruins aren't ruling out a Brad Marchand trade and one insider linked the...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves
The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of the NHL...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 hours ago
Reilly Smith Traded Back to Golden Knights in Deadline Deal
Reilly Smith is heading back to the Vegas Golden Knights after a trade with...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 hours ago
Panthers Acquire Nico Sturm from Sharks in Deadline Deal
The Florida Panthers acquired Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Oilers Lose Ekholm, Klingberg vs Canadiens: Trade Deadline News
The Edmonton Oilers will be light on defense versus the Canadiens as Ekholm and...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Hinted Offer from Maple Leafs for Schenn Gets Huge Heat
An insider suggested that the Blues are expecting a huge trade offer from the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 7 hours ago
Which One?: Canadiens Expected to Move One of Savard or Armia
The Montreal Canadiens are likely trading one of Joel Armia or David Savard? Who...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 7 hours ago
Devils Acquire Brian Dumoulin in Trade with DucksTop
The New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Sharks Look for Winning Trade Return on Popular Defenseman
The San Jose Sharks are taking trade calls on Mario Ferraro in the hopes...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 9 hours ago
Rantanen Gives Hurricanes His Answer, Carolina to Talk Trade
The Carolina Hurricanes have been told that Mikko Rantanen will not sign an extension...