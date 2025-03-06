Maple Leafs Place Ryan Reaves on Waivers Amid Trade Moves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran forward Ryan Reaves on waivers, according to multiple reports. While unlikely, the move opens the possibility of Reaves being claimed by another NHL team before potentially being reassigned to the AHL for salary cap relief.

As the Maple Leafs look to make moves ahead of Friday’s deadline, every penny counts. Reaves will provide some cap relief if plucked off waivers or not on the main roster.

Reaves, 38, has played 34 games for Toronto this season. He’s one of the NHL’s legit tough guys, but he’s also polarizing based on how infrequently he fights and how little production he offers. He’s registered two assists while averaging just 7:45 of ice time per game.

There has been talk about his future in the NHL as the game has changed and despite his limited on-ice role, Reaves remains a popular figure in the Maple Leafs’ locker room. At the same time, the organization wants to make moves during the deadline and making space is a must. He’s an obvious choice and the reality that the Leafs could trade him seems unlikely.

Reaves Is Too Costly At This Time Of Year

Toronto signed Reaves to a three-year, $4.05 million contract in free agency, but waiving him could provide $1.15 million in cap relief if he is sent to the minors. If another team claims him, the Leafs would clear his full $1.35 million cap hit. That’s not necessarily enough for Toronto to take a huge swing at the deadline, but every penny counts, particularly as Calle Jarnkrok returns to the lineup.

In other waiver news, Tyler Pitlick (BOS), Riley Stillman (CAR), Evan Cormier (FLA), and Cameron Hevig (UTA) have all been placed on waivers too.

