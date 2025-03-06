Florida Panthers
Panthers Acquire Nico Sturm from Sharks in Deadline Deal
The Florida Panthers acquired Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
The Florida Panthers have added what could be a solid fourth-line center for their playoff push, acquiring center Nico Sturm from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. The deal also sees Florida receiving a 2027 seventh-round pick from San Jose.
Sturm, 28, has been a reliable bottom-six forward for the Sharks, contributing seven goals and 13 points in 47 games this season while excelling in the faceoff circle with a 62.7% win rate. Known as a solid forechecker, he also brings speed and penalty-killing ability.He can contribute on the penalty kill and should be reliable against tough competition.
For San Jose, this trade is another in a list of moves sending players off the roster during thei ongoing rebuild. Sturm was a pending unrestricted free agent and had been rumored as a trade candidate since January.
The Panthers Continue to Add Ahead of the Deadline
The Panthers have been one of the busier teams at this season’s trade deadline. They added Seth Jones to their blue line and Vitek Vanecek in goal. With the Panthers aiming for another deep playoff run, adding Sturm strengthens their depth at forward.
It will be intriguing to see if they take a big swing on a top-six forward.
