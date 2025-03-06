Oilers Lose Ekholm, Klingberg vs Canadiens: Trade Deadline News

The Edmonton Oilers are making some lineup changes ahead of Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. Unfortunately, they will have to play their game down two key defensemen. For a blue line that is already struggling, this is either good news to give players a chance to refresh or worse news because it leaves the team depleted.

Max Jones will make his Oilers debut on the fourth line with Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry tonight. Jeff Skinner comes out of the lineup. Cam Dineen will also make his Oilers debut, while Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg are out.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said of Ekholm’s status:

“A little time off, maintenance. We’re debating whether it’s best for him to come back right away & play or something that we’ve done with other players, maybe a couple days rest will be good for him.”

Meanwhile, it’s not clear why Klingberg is out. The Oilers could feel like he shouldn’t play every game, or it could be injury or illness-related. That said, since Klingberg’s debut on January 30th, the Oilers have gone 3-7-1. That’s the worst record in the NHL over that time span.

This is not to say that Klingberg is to blame, but the Oilers’ monumental drop in expected goals is alarming. It speaks to the fact that the team needs to find another defense solution ahead of the trade deadline. Klingberg is not the solution the Oilers were hoping he’d be.

Latest Trade Deadline Oilers Talk

Pierre LeBrun on TSN Insider Trading offered what he believes is the latest deadline news regarding the Oilers. He believes the Oilers are actively working the phones in search of a defenseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. With the team’s recent struggles, there is a growing sense of urgency in Edmonton.

He cautioned that Edmonton might not make a big swing because GM Stan Bowman is focused on avoiding rash decisions. Still, the Oilers recognize the need to make a move. Any major move by the Oilers will likely depend on their ability to maneuver around Evander Kane’s contract.

So too, while fans are calling for a goaltending upgrade, Edmonton’s priority appears to be bolstering the blue line.

