Bruins Trade Brazeau to Wild in Deal for Khusnutdinov, Lauko

The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild have finalized a trade ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline, with Michael Russo of The Athletic confirming that forward Justin Brazeau is headed to Minnesota. In return, Boston acquires forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko.

Confirmed both Lauko and Khusnutdinov heading to the Bruins. They were the 2 #mnwild forwards in today's analysis predicted to be potentially goners.



Wild were worried about Lauko's injuries ahead



Justin Brazeau coming back. 27yo, 6-5, RWer didn't play tonight in Raleigh. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 7, 2025

Brazeau, a 27-year-old right winger, stands at 6-foot-5 and has been a physical presence in Boston’s lineup. He did not play in the Bruins’ March 6 game in Raleigh, fueling speculation he was going to be on the move. Russo writes, “Brazeau’s said to be good down low below the dots and around the net. Good hands for a big guy. Can play net-front on power-play.” He added, “Wild liked his size, and fact he is a right shot was needed.”

Meanwhile, the Wild had concerns about Lauko’s injury history, which may have factored into their willingness to part with him.

Khusnutdinov, a promising young forward, has shown flashes of offensive upside but was viewed as a trade chip to address roster needs. Brett Marshall writes, “Was one of the most exciting Wild prospects to track over the last few seasons. The offense hasn’t come yet for him at the NHL level, but I do believe he’s got a ceiling that’s a quality 3C. Boston is a good spot for him.”

Good Trade for Both the Bruins and Wild?

The Bruins added two versatile forwards who could contribute down the stretch and be part of their future plans. The Wild bring in a big-bodied winger in Brazeau.

With the two teams in different places at the deadline, this could be a good deal for both clubs.

