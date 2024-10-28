NHL Trade Talk Recap: Habs, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Jets & Flames

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct. 27, 2024), the Montreal Canadians suffered from a controversial call during tonight’s game against the Flyers. Meanwhile, when asked about his team’s repeated mistakes, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube blamed the problem on two issues. The Calgary Flames gave the Winnipeg Jets some trouble, but the Jets stayed unbeaten. Speaking about the Flames, what are three of the best feel-good storylines from the Alberta-based team? Finally, although the Edmonton Oilers have been panned for being a slow team, is that true? Notwithstanding their first period against the Detroit Red Wings, the Oilers seemed speedy enough in an overtime win.
Controversial Call on Xhekaj vs. Flyers Sparks Outrage Among Canadiens Fans
The hockey community is questioning the NHL officiating during the Canadiens-Flyers game on Sunday night. After a high hit in the neutral zone on Kirby Dach, Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj squared up to fight with Sean Couturier. However, Flyers’ Nick Seeler charged in, cutting the fight off and being the third man in. Shockingly, only Xhekaj was penalized, giving the Flyers a power play and leaving many fans and analysts questioning the consistency of NHL officiating.
With pressure for a response from the NHL, could this call spark a broader review of officiating standards?
Maple Leafs’ Coach Berube Addresses “Old Habits” as Team Struggles to Find Rhythm
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was candid about the team’s recent struggles. He points to early-season adjustments and the return of “old habits” as reasons for critical mistakes. He believes the Maple Leafs can regain consistency and success with time, discipline, and commitment to his system.
Will Berube’s guidance help the team overcome these challenges and get back on track? Or, is this Maple Leafs team reverting to old bad habits and it doesn’t matter who the coach is?
Jets Extend Historic Streak, Power Play Dominates Flames
The Winnipeg Jets remain unbeaten after an impressive 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames, extending their winning streak to 16 straight regular-season games. That feat has only happened three times in NHL history. The Jets’ potent power play continues to play a crucial role, ranking first in the league and coming through with game-winning goals.
Will Winnipeg’s special teams and depth keep them perfect as they face the Maple Leafs on Monday?
Flames’ Feel-Good Stories: Rising Stars Fuel Calgary’s Season
Although the Calgary Flames fell to the unbeaten Winnipeg Jets, their season is marked by inspiring performances and heartwarming stories. From Rasmus Andersson’s fierce intensity, complete with his crowd-thrilling “Rassy death stare,” to Jonathan Huberdeau’s career resurgence and Justin Kirkland’s rise as the lovable “Costco Kid,” the Flames have captured the imagination of fans.
Are you curious about the stories behind these Flames players? If so, click the link below:
Are the Oilers Really That Slow? New Evidence Says Otherwise
Kurt Leavins raised concerns about the Oilers’ speed in his latest column, especially on the fourth line. While he suggested calling up Noah Philp for a boost, a fan on X.com shared ten compelling clips showing how the Oilers can play fast by smartly moving the puck, challenging the perception of the team’s speed issues. What’s the deal? Are the Oilers a fast team, or not? Take a look.
And the Oilers started their game against the Detroit Red Wings uninspired and sloppy. If not for goaltender Calvin Pickard, the Oilers likely would have thrown the game away. But, with new life in the second and third periods, and with birthday boy Leon Draisaitl leading the way, Edmonton fought back and won in overtime.
