Brad Marchand Denies Report of Extension Talks With Bruins

Brad Marchand has denied rumors that he and the Boston Bruins are in contract extension talks, despite earlier reports suggesting an imminent three-year extension. The initial report came from Elliotte Friedman on Headlines, where he indicated that the two sides were nearing a deal to keep Marchand in Boston long-term.

When asked after the Bruins’ overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Marchand said he didn’t want to talk about his contract through the media, he did say that Friedman’s report was false. He noted, “Elliotte is just wrong.” Friedman tweeted Marchand’s response and said, “We will see how things play out.”

Equal time: Per @masslivesports, Brad Marchand said the following report was false. We will see how things play out.https://t.co/EobF9UwAZV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 27, 2024

“If was going to sign a three-year extension, it be signed,” said Marchand. The comment had people wondering if this was his way of saying nothing has been discussed, or that he’s not looking at a three-year term in a new deal.

Friedman also spoke on The FAN Hockey Show, explaining that while the Bruins are interested in retaining Marchand, they’re approaching the situation cautiously, particularly when it comes to the contract’s length. Given Marchand’s age and recent injury history, Boston appears to be weighing the benefits of keeping their longtime winger against potential future limitations.

While Marchand’s denial may temporarily halt the extension buzz, the situation remains fluid, and fans are eager to see if the Bruins and Marchand eventually reach an agreement. “Elliotte likes talking about me this week,” said Marchand.

Marchand the Hero in Overtime

When asked about the win tonight, Marchand says it felt good to get the win. “It was nice for the group to get rewarded for playing the right way.” He noted it paid off and it doesn’t always, so it’s nice when it does. He called it a confidence builder, even though it’s just one game.

Jim Montgomery said of Marchand’s goal: “He’s our leader and he embodies everything that it means to be a Bruin”

