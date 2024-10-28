Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Marner, Stolarz, Woll & Steeves

Here’s a quick hits roundup of the latest news on the Toronto Maple Leafs, covering everything from player usage to recent performances and upcoming plans. Focused on Mitch Marner‘s ice time, the goaltending, and the Marlies’ first loss of the season, below are four Maple Leafs Quick Hits.

Quick Hit One: Mitch Marner’s Heavy Ice Time in Boston

Head coach Craig Berube admitted to overusing Mitch Marner in the game against the Boston Bruins. Marner logged 26 minutes and 12 seconds—the most ice time he’s had in over two years. “I overused him,” Berube said, acknowledging that penalty-killing and overtime took a toll. While he praised Marner’s penalty-killing abilities, Berube noted he’d look to balance Marner’s minutes in future games.

Marner has been solid this season with 10 points in nine games. If Berube is going to try and focus more on Marner being on the ice in offensive situations, who is going to take Marner’s minutes on the kill?

Quick Hit Two: Maple Leafs Goalie Decisions: Stolarz vs. Woll

With Joseph Woll returning to the lineup, the Maple Leafs have some options in goal. Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves in the Boston game. Afterward, Berube noted, “(Stolarz) has earned it; he has played extremely well.” However, Berube hinted at ongoing discussions about rotating goalies. Factoring in rest and performance will help the coaching staff decide who will take the net each game.

Joseph Woll Maple Leafs injured

Quick Hit Three: Maple Leafs Take Rest Day Ahead of the Winnipeg Game

The Maple Leafs opted to skip practice on Sunday after a long travel day and an intense overtime battle in Boston. Berube emphasized the importance of rest, especially for players with high ice time. The team will return to the ice for a morning skate in Winnipeg to prepare for their next matchup.

Quick Hit Four: Marlies Suffer First Loss of the Season

The Toronto Marlies experienced their first defeat this season in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Belleville Senators. The loss put their record at 6-0-0-1. Alex Steeves scored his 74th career goal for the Marlies. That ties him for second place on the franchise’s all-time scoring list with Jeremy Williams. Dennis Hildeby made 33 saves in his first start back with the Marlies after his recent reassignment from the Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs prepare to face the Winnipeg Jets, all eyes will be on how Berube manages Marner’s minutes, his goaltending rotation, and how the team bounces back after a hard-fought game in Boston. With a mix of rest and focused preparation, the Leafs aim to regain their momentum on the road.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Berube Points to Familiar Errors Behind Struggles