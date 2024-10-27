3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ OT Loss to the Bruins

In a thrilling overtime game against the Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs came up short, falling 4-3. Despite the loss, the game offered a few bright spots for the Maple Leafs and some areas for improvement. What are the three key takeaways from the game?

Takeaway 1: Anthony Stolarz Was Sharp in Net

Anthony Stolarz put up a strong performance, making 30 saves and giving the Leafs a solid chance to win in Boston. Although Stolarz couldn’t take home the win, he showed poise and consistency in the net. Boston applied pressure all game long, and Stolarz stood tall.

Stolarz’s current .927 save percentage speaks to his reliability. If he continues to play at this level, he’ll provide Toronto with a solid option in the crease. Will he soon share the workload with Joseph Woll? Or is he going to become the de facto starter? His play gives the Maple Leafs confidence as they move through the regular season. Now, the team has to tighten up its defensive play to reduce high-danger chances.

Takeaway 2. Defensive Breakdowns Cost the Leafs

Toronto’s defense was caught off-guard during a rough second period. After taking the lead, they allowed Boston to score two goals 36 seconds apart. Justin Brazeau and Mark Kastelic capitalized on defensive errors. In this area, the Maple Leafs need to improve.

Giving up easy goals is costly for a team struggling to score consistently. These breakdowns, especially late in shifts or when tired, allowed the Bruins to pull ahead. If the Maple Leafs expect to stay competitive in tight games, they must address these lapses in their zone.

Takeaway 3. Matthews’ and Marner’s Clutch Play Kept Toronto in the Game

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner finally showed up for the Maple Leafs. Matthews tied the game with a tip-in off Marner’s shot from the point with just 1:17 left in regulation, sending the game to overtime and giving Toronto a chance to grab the win. Marner, who also assisted on Matthews’ goal, has been a playmaking machine. He leads the team with 10 points in nine games.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthews’ overtime mistake appeared to stem from a miscommunication. He expected a teammate to be at the sidewall for a pass, but that player had already gone to the bench. This unfortunate error underscored a lack of practiced timing and familiarity in crucial moments. It cost the team control of the puck as they moved up the ice. Plays like this indicate a team still adjusting to a new system, with more work needed to sharpen communication and cohesion under coach Craig Berube’s leadership.

What’s Next for Maple Leafs After OT Loss to Bruins?

The Maple Leafs now focus on their upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, looking to break their three-game losing streak. With solid play from Matthews, Marner, and Stolarz, Toronto always has a chance for a win. It’s about time for a great performance in front of hometown fans.

However, tightening up defensively and avoiding game-losing errors will be necessary to pulling off a win against the Jets. It should be a good game. Who gets the shot in the crease? I think Joseph Woll gets the call.

