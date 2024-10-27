Oilers Already Have Two Solutions to their Lack of Speed

Kurt Leavins wrote in his 9 Things column this weekend, ” The Oilers bottom six is not fast. And those who dispute this should check their perceptions against NHL Edge.” He added, that the fourth line is the real speed concern and pointed to players like Derek Ryan and Corey Perry as an issue when it comes to keeping up with other clubs. Leavins pointed out that there is a solution to this lack of speed already in the organization, but he failed to recognize the second solution as a fan on X.com pointed out in an interesting and eye-opening thread.

In respect to specific players, Leavins noted, “Don’t get me wrong. Both Perry and Ryan help this team. But maybe not on the same line on the same night.” His suggestion was that the Oilers call up Noah Philp, who had a strong training camp and preseason and believes could be a solution a fourth-line center on this team today. Philp has been producing in the AHL since he got there, but promoting him would require the Oilers to carry an extra player now, losing much-needed salary space at the NHL Trade deadline.

Until Philp gets his chance, there is another option. That’s the Oilers playing with speed, despite not being speedy.

@bcurlock of X.com posted a thread of 10 clips from the Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game and argued, “Here is a thread of 10 short clips before the Oilers scored a goal last night. I never bought the argument the Oilers were slow(old…yes), but even if they are, teams can play fast because the puck travels faster than any player. Watch the scanning, structure and support.”

Here is a thread of 10 short clips before the Oilers scored a goal last night. I never bought the argument the Oilers were slow(old…yes), but even if they are, teams can play fast because the puck travels faster than any player. Watch the scanning, structure and support.



1/10 pic.twitter.com/AUjTIvlZsB — bcurlock (@bcurlock) October 26, 2024

While it’s fair to say the account is arguing their point against another slower and older team in the Penguins, the point is well taken. These were 10 instances in the game where the Oilers’ transition game was incredible. The puck moved faster than any one player could and the Oilers anticipated plays when breaking out and moving from zone to zone.

False Lack of Speed and Positive Signs from One Particular Oiler

Most of the players were breakouts from the defensive zone, which is a huge positive for a team that is concerned about their blue line. Even better, many of the 10 clips included footage of Ty Emberson making smart decisions and great passes out of the zone. He’s starting to find his footing on the Oilers’ blue line, which is huge as the team tries to navigate what they were worried might be a huge hole that would need filling.

Oilers Blue Line Bouchard Emberson Ekholm Nurse

The team might have lost considerable speed in Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, and Dylan Holloway. But, that doesn’t mean those left can’t think fast and ready plays faster. And, when you consider there is still quickness on the team in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Vasily Podkolzin, Viktor Arvidsson, Connor Brown, Mattias Janmark, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak and others, maybe this Oilers roster isn’t as slow as the narrative suggests.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canadiens, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Blues, Senators