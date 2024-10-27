The Montreal Canadiens skated to a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on home ice, driven by standout performances and some special teams progress. The win marked Kirby Dach‘s first goal since March 2023, adding to the Canadiens’ strong offensive showing. Goals from Cole Caufield, Jake Evans, Alex Newhook, and Joel Armia capped off Montreal’s impressive night despite some pressure from St. Louis. Goaltender Sam Montembeault made 29 saves, holding back the Blues’ attempts. What were the Canadiens’ three takeaways from the win?

Takeaway One: Kirby Dach’s Triumphant Return

After missing the entire 2023-2024 season due to a torn ACL, Kirby Dach scored his first goal since March 2023, setting the tone for Montreal’s victory. His early goal put the Canadiens on the board. His excitement was evident in both his celebration and the crowd’s response.

Dach’s comeback adds depth to Montreal’s lineup, and his performance suggests he could be a pivotal piece for the team moving forward. It was one of the Canadiens’ most fun takeaways on the night. If Dach can return and start to produce, the Canadiens might be able to string more wins together.

Takeaway Two: Special Teams Show Signs of Life vs. Blues

Montreal’s special teams have been weak in recent seasons. However, the Canadiens showed improvement in this game. A power-play goal and a solid penalty kill proved critical, especially late in the game. With a two-goal lead and facing killing a penalty, Montreal not only kept St. Louis off the board but generated scoring chances of its own. If the Canadiens can sustain this level of special teams play, it could be a game-changer for their season.

Cole Caufield scored last night for the Montreal Canadiens.

Takeaway Three: St. Louis Lacks Offensive Pressure

Despite managing more shots on goal, the Blues struggled to generate high-quality scoring chances against Montembeault. St. Louis had momentum after tying the game at 2-2 with goals from Colton Parayko and Jake Neighbours. Still, they couldn’t sustain offensive zone pressure, especially in the third period. Montreal’s defense limited the Blues’ impact, and Jordan Binnington’s performance (allowing four goals on 25 shots) didn’t provide St. Louis’s stability to mount a comeback.

What’s Next for the Canadiens After Their Win?

Montreal heads to Philadelphia for a game against the Flyers. They hope to build on this win and keep their momentum going. Can Montreal continue its special teams’ success, and will Dach keep his scoring touch alive in the next game? These are questions to watch as the Canadiens seek consistency in their early-season push.

Related: Insider Says Canadiens Want Edgy Forward & Defensive Help in Trade