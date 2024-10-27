Kevin Lankinen Is Found Money for the Vancouver Canucks

When the Vancouver Canucks signed goaltender Kevin Lankinen as insurance for injured starter Thatcher Demko, few expected him to become such a vital part of the team’s success. With each game, Lankinen has proven to be more than just a backup, taking on a primary role and helping Vancouver stay competitive. Here’s a look at Lankinen’s journey so far and what the future might hold for him.

Steps In Lankinen’s Journey to Canucks Starter

Following Lankinen’s steps toward becoming the Vancouver starter, they look something like this:

A Late September Addition with Big Potential

At 29 years old, Lankinen joined the Canucks on a one-year deal in late September. His signing was a strategic move to fill the void left by Thatcher Demko’s knee injury. Vancouver knew they needed a dependable option, especially with young Arturs Silovs as the only alternative.

Although Silovs was slated for the starting role, Lankinen’s experience and reliability offered a glimmer of hope that he could step up if needed. As it turned out, he was needed.

Early October: A Steady Start

Lankinen made his first appearance in preseason action against the Seattle Kraken. Even then, he showed early signs of the steady play the Canucks hoped he could bring. Despite Silovs starting the season opener, Lankinen’s first start came in Vancouver’s second game against the Philadelphia Flyers. There, he stopped 29 of 31 shots in a close shootout loss. While the game didn’t go his way, Lankinen’s poise hinted that he could challenge Silovs for the starting job.

Mid-October: Rising to the Occasion

As Demko remained sidelined, Lankinen’s role continued to grow. In a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against Florida, he made 26 saves. That win solidified his place as a trusted option in the net. Soon after, he earned his first shutout in Vancouver, shutting down the Flyers and proving that he could handle the responsibilities of a starter. With Silovs struggling, Lankinen quickly became Vancouver’s go-to goaltender in Demko’s absence.

Kevin Lankinen of the Canucks makes another stop against the Flyers.

Late October: Making a Case as Vancouver’s Starter

Lankinen’s strong play led to four straight starts, including a three-game win streak where he posted an impressive .941 save percentage and a 1.70 goals-against average. His standout play gave the Canucks confidence, knowing they could rely on him to keep them competitive. Lankinen’s consistent play raised questions (by some) about whether he could become a long-term solution in Vancouver, even after Demko returns.

Lankinen’s Season Highlights So Far

From a backup to a key player, Lankinen’s journey with the Canucks has been remarkable. His shutouts, consistent saves, and ability to rise to each challenge have put Vancouver in a position to compete effectively this season. Even without their primary starter, the team is winning. Lankinen’s resilience and calm presence in the net have been pivotal, and his contributions have already made him a fan favorite.

What’s Next for Lankinen and the Canucks?

As Lankinen continues to thrive in Vancouver, his future with the team looks brighter with each game. If he maintains his level of play, the Canucks might consider him as more than a short-term fix. Whether he continues as Demko’s backup or earns a long-term role remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Lankinen has proven he’s not just a backup; he’s found money for Vancouver.

Related: Push to “Toughen Up” Elias Pettersson Creates Issues for Canucks